10 Health & Wellness Stocking Stuffers Under $20 from Desert Essence® and Country Life®

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the pace of the season quickens, maintaining balance can feel like a challenge. The holidays often bring long days, travel, and shifting routines that can take a toll on both mind and body. To help consumers stay grounded, Desert Essence and Country Life Vitamins have curated 10 Health & Wellness Stocking Stuffers Under $20, each designed to support well-being from the inside out.
Rooted in decades of expertise in natural wellness, both brands share a commitment to making self-care simple, accessible, and effective. Whether it's a moment of calm with a botanical skincare favorite or an immune boost from thoughtfully formulated, science-based supplements, these small essentials deliver thoughtful support during the most demanding time of year.
"These affordable gifts give people easy ways to care for themselves and others through the holidays," said Sharon Paguio, head of marketing for Country Life Vitamins. "Each product brings wellness into daily life, affordably and naturally."
Desert Essence brings a grounded approach to seasonal self-care with botanically-inspired essentials designed to keep routines simple and restorative through the winter months. Products include a soothing pre-shampoo treatment to restore comfort to scalp and hair stressed by cold weather; clean oral care to help keep teeth fresh and white for party season; and plant-powered skin and body products that provide moments of calm in the midst of holiday rush:
- Tea Tree Oil Toothpaste – Whitening Plus – botanically-inspired oral care that keeps routines consistent on the go. (SRP $7.99)
- Blemish Touch Stick – a travel-friendly blend of tea tree oil and botanicals to calm occasional irritation. (SRP $10.79)
- Dry Scalp Care Pre-Shampoo – targeted hydration for scalp and hair affected by colder, drier air. (SRP $12.49)
- Activated Charcoal Soap Bar – a deep-cleaning bar that refreshes skin exposed to winter environments. (SRP $5.69)
- Tea Tree Oil Cleansing Pads – saturated with cleansing, clarifying Eco Harvest® Australian Tea Tree Oil to gently yet effectively remove oil, impurities and makeup. Ideal for travel. (SRP $9.09)
As the season's demands grow, consistent nutrition becomes essential for maintaining energy and immune strength. With busy travel days, heavier meals, and disrupted sleep taking a toll on well-being, Country Life's science-based essentials offer support for digestion, energy, and immunity through the holidays and into the New Year:
- Zinc Lozenges – Cherry Flavor – classic immune support in a naturally flavored lozenge, ideal for travel or busy days. (SRP $12.59)
- Chewable Vitamin C 500 mg – daily wellness support to help maintain resilience through colder months. (SRP $19.69)
- Vitamin D3 5000 I.U – commonly known as the "sunshine vitamin", since it can be naturally produced in the body following exposure to the sun. (SRP $19.80)
- Acid Rescue Berry – enzyme support for digestive balance after seasonal indulgence. (SRP $13.99)
- B12 Gummies – convenient energy support for long days and winter travel. ($16.69)
These under-$20 gifts are made with thoughtfully formulated, high-quality ingredients that elevate self-care while supporting better-for-you choices. The full collections are available at www.desertessence.com and www.countrylifevitamins.com, and at select retailers nationwide.
Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, "a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits." Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
