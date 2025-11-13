10 Health & Wellness Stocking Stuffers Under $20 from Desert Essence® and Country Life®

"These affordable gifts from Desert Essence and Country Life Vitamins give people easy ways to care for themselves and others through the holidays. Each product brings wellness into daily life, affordably and naturally." Post this

Desert Essence brings a grounded approach to seasonal self-care with botanically-inspired essentials designed to keep routines simple and restorative through the winter months. Products include a soothing pre-shampoo treatment to restore comfort to scalp and hair stressed by cold weather; clean oral care to help keep teeth fresh and white for party season; and plant-powered skin and body products that provide moments of calm in the midst of holiday rush:

As the season's demands grow, consistent nutrition becomes essential for maintaining energy and immune strength. With busy travel days, heavier meals, and disrupted sleep taking a toll on well-being, Country Life's science-based essentials offer support for digestion, energy, and immunity through the holidays and into the New Year:

These under-$20 gifts are made with thoughtfully formulated, high-quality ingredients that elevate self-care while supporting better-for-you choices. The full collections are available at www.desertessence.com and www.countrylifevitamins.com, and at select retailers nationwide.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, "a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits." Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.

