10 Luxury Eco-Resorts in Brazil to Visit in 2026 Across the Country's Most Diverse Biomes

Curated by PlanetaEXO, the selection reflects Brazil's rise as a global destination for sustainable, nature-based luxury travel.
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cultural depth, strong regional gastronomy, vast natural diversity, and a new generation of low-impact luxury experiences are placing Brazil firmly back on the global travel map. From the Amazon rainforest to the Pantanal wetlands to the Atlantic coast, the country offers rare combinations of landscape, culture, and conservation that increasingly resonate with international travellers.
This renewed attention was reflected when Travel + Leisure named Brazil its Destination of the Year for 2026, recognising the country's ability to combine hospitality, biodiversity, and meaningful travel experiences. The momentum is also supported by official figures: by November 2025, Brazil had already welcomed more than 8.3 million international visitors. In the same year, UN Tourism ranked Brazil as the fastest-growing country worldwide in international tourist arrivals, reinforcing its position as one of the destinations gaining the most attention globally.
Within this context, luxury tourism in Brazil is being redefined. Comfort is no longer measured by excess, but by thoughtful design, respect for local territories, and a clear commitment to environmental and social responsibility. High-end travel increasingly prioritises limited guest capacity, direct contact with nature, and authentic engagement with local communities.
Curated by PlanetaEXO, a travel platform focused on nature-based experiences with positive local impact, this selection highlights 10 luxury eco-resorts in Brazil to visit in 2026:
MIRANTE DO GAVIÃO AMAZON LODGE
Built with certified wood and elevated structures on the riverbanks, facing the Anavilhanas National Park, the lodge favors cross-ventilation and reduces impact on the soil. The itineraries include Jaú National Park, caves, igarapés (small waterways), and riverside villages where tourism supplements local income. Some expeditions include overnight stays within the protected area.
Price: From USD 1,340.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)
Included: transfers, tours, guides, and meals
Location: Novo Airão (Amazonas)
LA FERME DE GEORGES
The chalets use local wood, cross-ventilation, and natural lighting to reduce energy consumption. The inn serves as a base for walks in the dunes, observation of seasonal lagoons, and visits to communities near Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. The cuisine prioritises ingredients from local producers.
Price: From USD 370.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)
Included: breakfast.
Location: Atins (Maranhão)
IBITI PROJETO
Ibiti Projeto offers three forms of accommodation that translate the idea of sustainable luxury in the Serra da Mantiqueira. Ibiti Engenho Lodge provides direct access to trails, waterfalls, and natural pools, and artistic experiences of local culture. Ibiti Village preserves the spirit of a small village in Minas Gerais, with restored houses. Ibiti Remote, in turn, offers isolated retreats designed for privacy. In all options, the project maintains a commitment to environmental regeneration, low-impact architecture, and a genuine relationship with the community.
Cost: From USD 570.00 per person/night (minimum 2 nights)
Included: Full board, non-alcoholic beverages, morning yoga practice, activity, and guide
Location: Lima Duarte / Conceição do Ibitipoca (Minas Gerais)
CAIMAN ECOLOGICAL REFUGE
The ranch protects over 53,000 hectares and maintains the Onçafari project, a reference in jaguar research. Guests participate in daytime and nocturnal safaris, horseback riding, and interpretive walks. The retreat integrates tourism, conservation, and research, involving local communities.
Price: From USD 1,130.00 per person/night (minimum 3 nights)
Included: full board (beverages separate), safaris, canoeing, trails, and guide
Location: Southern Pantanal (Mato Grosso do Sul)
CRISTALINO LODGE
Located in a 27,000-hectare reserve and accessible only by boat, it offers interpretive trails and 50-metre towers for bird and primate observation. Specialised guides lead scientific activities. The lodge uses renewable energy, responsible water management, and supports local research and schools.
Price: From USD 945.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)
Included: transfers (Alta Floresta airport/hotel), full board, guides, accommodation, and non-alcoholic beverages
Location: Alta Floresta (Mato Grosso)
NANNAI NORONHA
Near Sueste Bay, it operates with solar panels, its own water management system, and an organic garden. The rooms feature outdoor decks and easy access to coastal trails and diving areas. Nannai collaborates with researchers who monitor marine fauna in a controlled visitation area.
Price: From USD 818.00 per night in a double room (minimum 1 night)
Included: breakfast
Location: Fernando de Noronha (Pernambuco)
POUSADA TRIJUNÇÃO
Located in an important ecological corridor for species such as the maned wolf, it promotes nocturnal safaris, trails, and observation of vereda (palm swamp) ecosystems. It uses solar energy and integrates conservation and environmental education projects focused on the Cerrado, one of the country's most threatened biomes.
Price: From USD 685.00 per person/night (minimum 1 night)
Included: full board, non-alcoholic beverages, activities, and guide
Location: border of Goiás–Minas Gerais–Bahia (Cerrado)
BELMOND HOTEL DAS CATARATAS
The only hotel located inside Iguaçu National Park, it offers access to the falls before public opening hours. It maintains water and waste management protocols and prioritises local producers in the supply chain. Guided trails cover the fauna and flora of the Atlantic Forest.
Price: From USD 1,080.00 per night in a double room (minimum 1 night)
Included: breakfast
Location: Foz do Iguaçu (Paraná)
BARRACUDA BOUTIQUE HOTEL
The hotel uses solar energy, water reuse, and supports local sports and environmental projects. Its location allows access to coastal Atlantic Forest trails, deserted beaches, and mangroves. Activities include hiking, paddling, and sunrise wildlife observation.
Price: From USD 640.00 per night in a double room (minimum 1 night)
Included: breakfast.
Location: Itacaré (Bahia)
UXUA CASA HOTEL & SPA
Located in Trancoso's historic Quadrado, the hotel restores old fishermen's houses using traditional techniques, reclaimed wood, and natural materials. It prioritizes local artisans, organic horticulture, and cultural initiatives that strengthen the village's economy. Its practices include responsible waste management, natural lighting, cross-ventilation, and continuous support programs for the community and regional heritage.
Cost: From USD 580.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)
Included: breakfast
Location: Trancoso (Bahia)
→ Additional details, images, and background on each property are available in the full guide on the PlanetaEXO blog.
ABOUT PLANETAEXO
PlanetaEXO is a platform dedicated to responsible ecotourism, connecting travelers to authentic nature experiences and strengthening community initiatives throughout Brazil. The company partners with local communities, guides, and conservation projects to promote travel that values culture, biodiversity, and sustainability. More information: www.planetaexo.com
Media Contact
Lucas Ribeiro, PlanetaEXO, 55 11987009751, [email protected], https://planetaexo.com
SOURCE PlanetaEXO
Share this article