10 Luxury Eco-Resorts in Brazil to Visit in 2026 Across the Country's Most Diverse Biomes

Within this context, luxury tourism in Brazil is being redefined. Comfort is no longer measured by excess, but by thoughtful design, respect for local territories, and a clear commitment to environmental and social responsibility. High-end travel increasingly prioritises limited guest capacity, direct contact with nature, and authentic engagement with local communities.

Curated by PlanetaEXO, a travel platform focused on nature-based experiences with positive local impact, this selection highlights 10 luxury eco-resorts in Brazil to visit in 2026:

MIRANTE DO GAVIÃO AMAZON LODGE

Built with certified wood and elevated structures on the riverbanks, facing the Anavilhanas National Park, the lodge favors cross-ventilation and reduces impact on the soil. The itineraries include Jaú National Park, caves, igarapés (small waterways), and riverside villages where tourism supplements local income. Some expeditions include overnight stays within the protected area.

Price: From USD 1,340.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)

Included: transfers, tours, guides, and meals

Location: Novo Airão (Amazonas)

LA FERME DE GEORGES

The chalets use local wood, cross-ventilation, and natural lighting to reduce energy consumption. The inn serves as a base for walks in the dunes, observation of seasonal lagoons, and visits to communities near Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. The cuisine prioritises ingredients from local producers.

Price: From USD 370.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)

Included: breakfast.

Location: Atins (Maranhão)

IBITI PROJETO

Ibiti Projeto offers three forms of accommodation that translate the idea of sustainable luxury in the Serra da Mantiqueira. Ibiti Engenho Lodge provides direct access to trails, waterfalls, and natural pools, and artistic experiences of local culture. Ibiti Village preserves the spirit of a small village in Minas Gerais, with restored houses. Ibiti Remote, in turn, offers isolated retreats designed for privacy. In all options, the project maintains a commitment to environmental regeneration, low-impact architecture, and a genuine relationship with the community.

Cost: From USD 570.00 per person/night (minimum 2 nights)

Included: Full board, non-alcoholic beverages, morning yoga practice, activity, and guide

Location: Lima Duarte / Conceição do Ibitipoca (Minas Gerais)

CAIMAN ECOLOGICAL REFUGE

The ranch protects over 53,000 hectares and maintains the Onçafari project, a reference in jaguar research. Guests participate in daytime and nocturnal safaris, horseback riding, and interpretive walks. The retreat integrates tourism, conservation, and research, involving local communities.

Price: From USD 1,130.00 per person/night (minimum 3 nights)

Included: full board (beverages separate), safaris, canoeing, trails, and guide

Location: Southern Pantanal (Mato Grosso do Sul)

CRISTALINO LODGE

Located in a 27,000-hectare reserve and accessible only by boat, it offers interpretive trails and 50-metre towers for bird and primate observation. Specialised guides lead scientific activities. The lodge uses renewable energy, responsible water management, and supports local research and schools.

Price: From USD 945.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)

Included: transfers (Alta Floresta airport/hotel), full board, guides, accommodation, and non-alcoholic beverages

Location: Alta Floresta (Mato Grosso)

NANNAI NORONHA

Near Sueste Bay, it operates with solar panels, its own water management system, and an organic garden. The rooms feature outdoor decks and easy access to coastal trails and diving areas. Nannai collaborates with researchers who monitor marine fauna in a controlled visitation area.

Price: From USD 818.00 per night in a double room (minimum 1 night)

Included: breakfast

Location: Fernando de Noronha (Pernambuco)

POUSADA TRIJUNÇÃO

Located in an important ecological corridor for species such as the maned wolf, it promotes nocturnal safaris, trails, and observation of vereda (palm swamp) ecosystems. It uses solar energy and integrates conservation and environmental education projects focused on the Cerrado, one of the country's most threatened biomes.

Price: From USD 685.00 per person/night (minimum 1 night)

Included: full board, non-alcoholic beverages, activities, and guide

Location: border of Goiás–Minas Gerais–Bahia (Cerrado)

BELMOND HOTEL DAS CATARATAS

The only hotel located inside Iguaçu National Park, it offers access to the falls before public opening hours. It maintains water and waste management protocols and prioritises local producers in the supply chain. Guided trails cover the fauna and flora of the Atlantic Forest.

Price: From USD 1,080.00 per night in a double room (minimum 1 night)

Included: breakfast

Location: Foz do Iguaçu (Paraná)

BARRACUDA BOUTIQUE HOTEL

The hotel uses solar energy, water reuse, and supports local sports and environmental projects. Its location allows access to coastal Atlantic Forest trails, deserted beaches, and mangroves. Activities include hiking, paddling, and sunrise wildlife observation.

Price: From USD 640.00 per night in a double room (minimum 1 night)

Included: breakfast.

Location: Itacaré (Bahia)

UXUA CASA HOTEL & SPA

Located in Trancoso's historic Quadrado, the hotel restores old fishermen's houses using traditional techniques, reclaimed wood, and natural materials. It prioritizes local artisans, organic horticulture, and cultural initiatives that strengthen the village's economy. Its practices include responsible waste management, natural lighting, cross-ventilation, and continuous support programs for the community and regional heritage.

Cost: From USD 580.00 per night in a double room (minimum 2 nights)

Included: breakfast

Location: Trancoso (Bahia)

→ Additional details, images, and background on each property are available in the full guide on the PlanetaEXO blog.

