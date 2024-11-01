10 New U.S. Ships in 3 Years: American Announces More Newbuilds and American Legend Sea Trials

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it has signed contracts with Chesapeake Shipbuilding for 4 more new ships, bringing the Line's total orderbook with Chesapeake to 10 ships over the next 3 years. All the newbuilds are expressly for the U.S. cruise market; the fastest growing segment of the river cruise industry. American Cruise Lines has been a trailblazer in that market for more than 50 years and will operate 21 small ships around the country next year.

GUILFORD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 10 new ships from Chesapeake begin with the delivery of American Legend this week. The newest Coastal Cat in American's fleet passed sea trials and is on schedule for its first cruise on November 25th. The remaining newbuilds on order will roll out every few months over the next 3 years. They include 3 riverboats and 6 additional coastal ships. Now available for booking are: American Patriot and American Pioneer (2025); American Maverick and American Ranger (2026), and new riverboat American Encore (2026). More details on the 4 additional newbuilds for 2027 will be released soon.