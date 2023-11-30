10 Things You Didn't Know About Decentralized Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into operationalizing a virtual site for a direct-to-patient clinical trial. The featured speakers will share insights on how to handle oversight and manage adverse events (AE) with a virtual site, how to handle recruitment with a decentralized clinical trial, and more.
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this informative webinar to discover the future of decentralized clinical trials (DCT), exploring virtual operations and patient-friendly approaches. The adoption of DCT has increased exponentially in recent years. As adoption accelerates, so do the possibilities that virtual conduct enables. While DCT may seem relatively new to many, there are companies and investigators that have been delivering remote trial conduct for more than a decade.
In this webinar, attendees will discover:
- How recruitment works in a decentralized trial
- How physical exams and adverse events (AE) are managed
- How oversight is conducted within a virtual site
- What procedures can be performed at home
- How to ensure proper regulatory compliance
- How the study drug is shipped to the patient directly, without a physical site
- How to implement this patient-friendly approach to clinical research with insights from the industry's top DCT investigators
Join this webinar, where the featured speakers will delve into key questions that are often asked about virtual trials and remote study conduct.
Join experts from Science 37, Jonathan Cotliar, MD, Chief Medical Officer; and Debra Weinstein, MD, Vice President — Internal Medicine, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12 pm EST (5 pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit 10 Things You Didn't Know About Decentralized Clinical Trials.
