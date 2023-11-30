10 Things You Didn't Know About Decentralized Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into operationalizing a virtual site for a direct-to-patient clinical trial. The featured speakers will share insights on how to handle oversight and manage adverse events (AE) with a virtual site, how to handle recruitment with a decentralized clinical trial, and more.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this informative webinar to discover the future of decentralized clinical trials (DCT), exploring virtual operations and patient-friendly approaches. The adoption of DCT has increased exponentially in recent years. As adoption accelerates, so do the possibilities that virtual conduct enables. While DCT may seem relatively new to many, there are companies and investigators that have been delivering remote trial conduct for more than a decade.

In this webinar, attendees will discover: