$100,000 IONS Award Celebrates Pioneering Advances in Consciousness Research

The distinguished finalists for 2024 are:

- Chrie Roe and Michael Daw

- Michael Nahm

- Dr. Cameron Aldridge

Selected from 26 submissions, these finalists were chosen based on rigorous scientific criteria. All finalists are guaranteed to win a portion of the $100,000 prize, with amounts determined by the IONS' board science advisors based on the quality and scope of the reviews.

The prize is named in honor of IONS' Board Member and longtime supporter, Linda G. O'Bryant. A member of IONS since the 1980s, O'Bryant worked with IONS to create this award to inspire groundbreaking discoveries in the field of consciousness, with the ultimate goal of identifying revolutionary ideas that could change the world.

Noetic sciences is a transdisciplinary area of inquiry that uses objective scientific methodologies to research subjective inner knowing to further illuminate the nature of reality. A term introduced by IONS over fifty years ago, noetic science now attracts the attention of seekers, scientists, scholars, and meditation and healing practitioners around the world. It aims to answer big questions like: What is the relationship between mind and matter? Does consciousness transcend time and space? Is all life one interconnected whole, and what would that mean for our understanding of human potential?

The prize will be awarded on Friday, November 1st during a special virtual event, Breaking the Boundaries of the Brain: Exploring Pioneering Theories of Non-Local Consciousness. This free event is open to the public and will provide a unique opportunity to hear directly from the finalists and leading minds in the field of consciousness research. Together, we'll explore revolutionary ideas that could reshape our understanding of human potential and the very nature of reality.

For more information about the event and the prize finalists, please visit noetic.org/prize.

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit scientific research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Dr. Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org.

