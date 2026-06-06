100 Black Men of DeKalb Opens Applications for 2026 Ghana Leadership Experience

Global exposure creates local leaders. Every journey expands a student's vision of what they can achieve. Post this

Applications for the 2026 Ghana experience must be submitted by June 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Students and families may apply online at:

https://100bmod.org/programs/international-education-travel/

The Ghana experience combines mentorship, leadership development, academic preparation, and international travel to help students expand their understanding of history, culture, economics, and global leadership.

For many participants, the journey represents an opportunity to connect with world history and heritage while developing the confidence, cultural awareness, and leadership skills needed to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

"This program is about much more than travel," said Dr. Raymon Crawford. "It is about helping young people expand how they see themselves, understand the world more broadly, and recognize their ability to lead and compete globally."

A distinguishing feature of the Dr. Raymon Crawford Youth Global Citizenship Program is its Compare & Contrast Systems Analysis Framework. Under the guidance of mentors, students examine how key systems function in Ghana and the United States, including education, healthcare, justice, economic, political, and cultural institutions. Through research, discussion, and direct observation, participants are challenged to think critically about how societies address common challenges and what lessons can be learned from different approaches around the world.

"Dr. Crawford's vision has helped generations of students broaden their horizons through education, mentorship, and global experiences," said Troy Vincent, President of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County. "Naming this program in his honor recognizes that important legacy."

Since launching international travel experiences in 2006, students participating through 100 Black Men of DeKalb County have traveled to destinations including Portugal, Ghana, Japan, Brazil, Costa Rica, The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. These experiences have helped young people develop cultural awareness, leadership skills, and a broader understanding of the world and their place within it.

Parents, educators, mentors, and community leaders are encouraged to share this opportunity with students interested in leadership, global learning, and personal growth.

For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, or to apply, visit:

https://100bmod.org/programs/international-education-travel/

or email [email protected].

About 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, Inc.

The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, Inc. is a nonprofit mentoring and leadership organization dedicated to improving educational and economic opportunities for youth through its pillars of Mentorship, Education, Economic Empowerment, and Health & Wellness. We are The Bridge Over Troubled Waters in our DeKalb community.

Media Contact

100 Black Men of Dekalb, 100 Black Men of Dekalb County, 1 (404) 241-1338, [email protected], https://100bmod.org/programs/international-education-travel/

SOURCE 100 Black Men of Dekalb County