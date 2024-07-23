100 Years of the Mirror Lake Inn: Get Ready for Labor Day Weekend Celebration

"Just like Climena, our employees strive to make our guests feel special and important," said Ed Weibrecht. Post this

Despite the Great Depression, the Mir-a-Lac Inn continued to grow, adding guest rooms and making improvements, including the construction of the main dining room. For the 1932 Winter Olympics, the Inn was winterized, and the Norwegian Team rented the entire property. In 1933, Mrs. Wikoff took ownership, renaming it the Mirror Lake Inn. During World War II, the Army used the nearby Lake Placid Club as a rehabilitation center and rented the Mirror Lake Inn to house its guests.

The Mirror Lake Inn has always been known for its sports-related innovations. It set up the area's first electric-powered "rope-tow" on Dream Hill and purchased the first snowmaking machine in the late 1940s. Mrs. Wikoff's father even built the first bobsled run, initially used for hauling deer out of the woods. The Inn was also the first in Lake Placid to have a skating camp, housing future world figure skating champions like Dick Button and Toller Cranston.

The Inn was a hub of activity, with winter guests enjoying moonlit cross-country ski excursions and sleigh rides to a cabin in the woods for steak or flapjack-eating contests and lively dances. Up until the late 1970s, the Mirror Lake Inn consisted of several private cottages surrounding the main building, including one built specifically for Kate Smith singer of "God Bless America" in the early 1950s.

In 1976, Ed Weibrecht, a New Jersey business executive and avid skier, was tasked with managing the Inn, with the understanding that if Mrs. Wikoff approved of his capabilities, he would become the new owner. This transition occurred in 1977, and for nearly 50 years since, the Weibrecht family has continued to build upon Mrs. Wikoff's foundation of providing guests with upscale service and an authentic Adirondack experience.

Over the past century, the Mirror Lake Inn has survived the Great Depression, endured World War II, participated in two Winter Olympics, including the famous "Miracle on Ice" in 1980, and secured 40 straight years of the AAA Four Diamond Award of Excellence. It also withstood a tragic fire in 1988 while preserving its Four Diamond status, served as a safe haven during the COVID pandemic, invested millions in renovations and improvements, and added popular features like The Cottage Café and The View Restaurant, Lake Placid's only AAA Four Diamond eatery. Additionally, a full-service European Spa and Salon was introduced.

Throughout its history, one aspect of the Inn has remained constant: its level of service.

"Just like Climena, our employees strive to make our guests feel special and important," said Ed Weibrecht.

This commitment to service has been the hallmark of the resort for 100 years. With all 124 units offering superlative views of Mirror Lake and the Adirondack High Peaks, the caring and attention to detail provided by the staff, many of whom have served for over 20 years, create a unique and welcoming culture.

To commemorate 100 years of success, the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa is planning a celebratory weekend over Labor Day (Aug. 31 – Sept. 1). The festivities will include a variety of lodging packages, fun activities, live music, a wine tasting, and special menu features at The View Restaurant. The weekend will culminate in a drawing for a complimentary two-night stay in the Inn's luxurious "Presidential Suite."

An authentic Adirondack experience awaits those who plan to end the summer season at the Mirror Lake Inn. With warm water temperatures, a heated outdoor pool, and a private beach, guests can enjoy hiking, biking, walking, fishing, boating, golf, tennis, and visits to the 1980 Olympic venues. Skating enthusiasts can even get ice time at the Olympic Center, site of the Miracle on Ice.

As the Mirror Lake Inn celebrates its 100th anniversary, it looks forward to the next hundred years under the guidance of a new Weibrecht generation. Since retiring from his professional ski racing career in 2018, during which he won two Olympic medals now displayed at the hotel's front desk, Ed and Lisa's son Andrew, along with his wife Denja, are ready to carry the torch.

Fully immersed in the resort's daily operations, their passion for the family business is evident. Guests often experience this firsthand when one of them stops by the breakfast table to say hello, offer a smile, and top off their morning coffee. The time-honored tradition of "family serving families" and creating cherished memories remains in good hands.

