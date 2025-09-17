1000 Stories Unveils Majestic Collection Inspired by the Spirit of the American Bison

"We've elevated the bison as the hero on our label, and in doing so we're not just making a powerful visual statement, we're reinforcing our commitment to wildlife conservation through our partnership with Yellowstone Forever. Every bottle becomes a chance for consumers to be part of that story." Post this

"Consumers today are increasingly shopping with their values in mind, using their dollars to support brands that stand for something meaningful," said Tiffany Tran, Director of Marketing for 1000 Stories. "That's what makes this collection so exciting. We've elevated the bison as the hero on our label, and in doing so we're not just making a powerful visual statement, we're reinforcing our commitment to wildlife conservation through our partnership with Yellowstone Forever. Every bottle becomes a chance for consumers to be part of that story."

Since its founding, 1000 Stories has been known for pushing boundaries, from being the first brand to age wine in bourbon barrels to its continued focus on powerful storytelling and authentic partnerships. The launch of the Majestic collection marks the next chapter in that journey. The front label introduces a striking new visual identity, featuring a fully illustrated bison charging forward with power and purpose. On the back label, the brand's longstanding partnership with Yellowstone Forever is proudly featured.

"With this new collection for 1000 Stories, our goal was to strike a bold visual chord with a younger audience, without losing the soul of the brand," said Jerome Maureze, Executive Creative Director at oneteam™, the agency behind the redesign. "Woodcut-inspired linework, saturated color, and refined copper detailing create texture, depth, and shelf impact. Angled bands of color suggest motion and momentum, serving as a visual cue to the brand's belief that every bottle tells a story. The final design feels fresh, elevated, and unapologetically expressive."

To celebrate the release of the new collection, 1000 Stories will sponsor the annual Young Patron New York Benefit event hosted by Yellowstone Forever in New York City on September 30. The brand will provide wine for guests and donate a curated wine set for the evening's auction, supporting efforts to protect bison and preserve their natural habitat. Approximately 400 attendees are expected.

Majestic collection wines will begin rolling out to stores nationwide in September 2025. The collection will feature a Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend and Pinot Noir, and retail for $16.99.

1000 Stories is a pioneering California wine brand celebrated for its spirit of exploration and storytelling. As the first to age wine in bourbon barrels, it continues to push boundaries with bold, expressive wines that reflect its untamed American heritage. A B Corp rooted in purpose, 1000 Stories partners with Yellowstone Forever to support bison conservation in one of the last places on earth where wild herds roam free. Named an IMPACT "Hot Prospect" three years running, the brand consistently earns 90+ point scores, with its iconic Bourbon Barrel-Aged Zinfandel ranked among the top 2% of wines on Vivino. For more information, visit www.1000storieswines.com or follow @1000StoriesWines on Instagram.

