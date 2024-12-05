100x Sports, Next Gen Sports Agency, Launches Backed by Silicon Valley Investors

"Sports is changing right in front of our eyes, and our agents have the right tools to serve our clients and their families to maximize their value during their career and properly prepare them for life after the game," explained Nick Van Exel, Co-founder and Partner at 100x Sports Post this

“The team we assembled has over 130 years of combined experience, but more importantly, we also share a common values system, which will only help us in serving the players and their goals in our holistic approach,” stated 29-year NFL agent, Tom Mills, who structured Tampa Bay Buccaneer Baker Mayfield’s $110 million contract this past off-season.

"What sets 100x apart is we have a commitment to help our clients maximize their football careers while simultaneously creating community between our players and some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world. These relationships will provide our clients far greater financial opportunities than the majority other players and better position them for an easier transition to life after football," explained Drew Pittman, a veteran NFL agent and a core agent with 100x Sports.

100x Sports provides various services such as performance training, lifestyle management, business advisory, social media management, NIL management, and philanthropic strategies. Their partnerships with respected performance trainers, such as Brian Kula, who works with players such as Christian McCaffrey (49ers), puts 100x Sports in position to immediately serve current and future NFL and NBA athletes.

"Sports is changing right in front of our eyes, and our agents have the right tools to serve our clients and their families to maximize their value during their career and properly prepare them for life after the game," explained Nick Van Exel, Co-founder and Partner at 100x Sports and former NBA All-Star.

The football division will be headed up by Tom Mills, 29-years experience as an NFL agent, and Drew Pittman, 33-years experience as an NFL agent. Mills, who has worked with his father, Jack Mills, known as an industry maverick who started a sports agency business in 1955. Pittman is a published author and NFL agent for over 100 players in his career. Tony Dutt has over 40 years experience as a NBA agent and negotiated over $1 billlion contracts while representating players such as Shawn Kemp, Karl Malone, Joe Dumars and Spud Webb.

Tony Dutt was also Nick Van Exel's agent, so Nick has stated part of 100x's vision is to create life-changing experiences and relationships that he had when Tony was his agent.

100x Sports advisors include David Song, former CEO of Nike Korea, who oversaw a P&L of over $1 Billiion while in South Korea and China for Nike; Steve Chen, Co-founder of YouTube, which is the leading video sharing site in the world; and Phil Hellmuth, one of the greatest pokers history and angel investor & advisor to dozens of startups.

