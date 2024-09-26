"10th Anniversary of the HWPL September 18th World Peace Summit" A New Paradigm of Peace Opens

"Countless young people have been sacrificed in wars. How long must this continue?" and added, "Peace cannot be achieved through words alone. Let's leave behind peace as a legacy for the world." said Chairman Lee of HWPL Post this

Established in 2013, HWPL has been actively promoting global peace with the aim of ending wars and establishing world peace.

Notably, just one year after its establishment, in 2014, HWPL visited Mindanao in the Philippines, where it successfully mediated a peace agreement between Catholic and Islamic leaders. Mindanao, the largest conflict zone in Southeast Asia, had experienced 40 years of violent conflict, resulting in 120,000 deaths and 2 million refugees. In this region, Chairman Lee played a key role in mediating peace and laying the foundation for reconciliation.

As peace settled in Mindanao, local media outlets rushed to report on this unprecedented peace and began to spotlight Chairman Lee's actions. Starting with the civilian peace agreement in Mindanao, tangible results began to emerge, including the establishment of a peace school at the Israel Mar Elias Educational Institutions, the erection of a World Peace Monument at the Moro Islamic Liberation Front base, and securing international support for enacting international laws for peace from organizations such as the Central American Parliament.

By 2024, HWPL had expanded its efforts by educating and certifying peace teachers and fostering global peace citizens, including from countries like Colombia, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Furthermore, in 2022, HWPL screened a documentary film titled The Great Legacy—which depicted the peace efforts in Mindanao—at 197 locations worldwide, further spreading the message of peace.

Declaration of DPCW: A Practical Solution for Genuine Peace

HWPL's peace efforts are significant not just because they spread awareness about peace but because they have provided a practical solution for achieving complete peace.

Currently, conflicts in the world have become more complex due to the involvement of both state and non-state actors, as well as disputes caused by religion and ethnicity. In response, HWPL declared the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), consisting of 10 articles and 38 clauses, which addresses the prevention, response, and resolution of wars, calling for the participation of governments, international organizations, and civil society in building peace.

This DPCW declaration has garnered national-level support from countries like Seychelles, Eswatini, Comoros, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In particular, in 2016, the Central American Parliament passed a resolution in support of the DPCW, and in 2018, the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the legislative body of the African Union (AU) with 55 member countries, officially endorsed the DPCW and signed an MOU. HWPL is working to develop the DPCW into binding international law and plans to submit it as a resolution to the UN General Assembly.

Chairman Man Hee Lee's Efforts at the Heart of These Achievements

At the heart of these remarkable peace efforts is Chairman Man Hee Lee. At age 93, Chairman Lee continues to tirelessly travel the world on peace tours, spreading the seeds of peace far and wide. As of 2024, Chairman Lee has conducted 32 peace tours, visiting a total of 52 countries to advocate for peace.

Chairman Lee's deep commitment to peace stems from his personal experience as a Korean War veteran, having directly witnessed the horrors of war. When he first hosted the Peace World Summit on September 18, 2014, Chairman Lee said, "Countless young people have been sacrificed in wars. How long must this continue?" and added, "Peace cannot be achieved through words alone. Let's leave behind peace as a legacy for the world." Today, 10 years later, Chairman Lee continues to lead practical peace efforts.

By hosting the annual HWPL September 18th World Peace Summit and maintaining constant communication with global partners, Chairman Lee has made HWPL's peace movement a major topic on the international stage. He has also achieved numerous "peace agreements," signing MOAs and MOUs with 1,014 organizations in 105 countries, including the Baltic-Black Sea Council, the Philippine Commission on Higher Education, and the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO.

HWPL's membership is also growing rapidly. As of September, HWPL has about 500,000 members across 170 countries, with around 100,000 new members joining in the past year alone. This makes HWPL one of the most dynamic peace organizations in the world, with one of the fastest-growing memberships. Additionally, HWPL's youth division, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), has grown to include over 1,200 organizations from 119 countries, making it the world's largest youth peace group.

Media Contact

Mark Anthony, HWPL Victoria, 61 416640512, [email protected], hwplvic.com.au

SOURCE HWPL Victoria