10th Anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument Celebrated at Nation's First LGBTQ+ Visitor Center

"We must never forget our continued fight to preserve the present while empowering the future. By standing on the shoulders of our history, we can protect the progress we've made today and build a stronger foundation for tomorrow," said Chelsea Clinton. Post this

Chelsea Clinton and National Park Service Manhattan Sites Superintendent Amy Sebring headlined the evening honoring the legacy of the Stonewall Uprising, reinforcing the importance of partnerships and ongoing vigilance in championing LGBTQ+ civil rights.

"We must never forget our continued fight to preserve the present while empowering the future. By standing on the shoulders of our history, we can protect the progress we've made today and build a stronger foundation for tomorrow," said Clinton.

"On behalf of the National Park Service, thank you for helping us preserve, protect, and tell this important story for generations to come. We look forward to continuing this work together for many years ahead," said Superintendent Sebring.

Marking the historic occasion, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal joined the celebration to present Pride Live with an official proclamation. The declaration formally honors the day as "Stonewall National Monument Appreciation Day" across the borough, cementing the landmark's enduring legacy and the SNMVC's efforts to preserve the stories of LGBTQ+ pioneers, activists, and community members whose contributions continue to shape a more inclusive and equitable society.

Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Co-Founders Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard recognized the donors, business partners, and community advocates whose support made it possible to develop and sustain this historic space. The event also addressed broader systemic challenges facing LGBTQ+ history across the United States, underscoring the urgent need to prevent historical erasure and protect community spaces.

"We gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument, a milestone that belongs to everyone who has ever stood up for our community," said Gothard. "While we celebrate, we must also recognize this as a call to action: sanctuaries like Stonewall are irreplaceable, and we must actively defend them."

To close out the unforgettable evening, activist band BETTY took the stage for a powerful live performance. They perfectly captured the night's enduring spirit, concluding the event with a high-energy rendition of their iconic anthem, "Pride."

To learn more about the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, visit www.stonewallvisitorcenter.org.

About Pride Live

Founded in 2012, Pride Live is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to accelerating awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community through social advocacy and community engagement to advance the fight for full equality. From partnering with the most marginalized and underrepresented organizations, to supporting the effort that led to the declaration of the Stonewall National Monument, to conceptualizing and developing Stonewall Day, and creating the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center—the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service—Pride Live works in service of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Pride Live, visit www.pridelive.org.

Media Contact

Pride Live Media, Pride Live, 1 212-355-6295, [email protected], https://pridelive.org/

SOURCE Pride Live