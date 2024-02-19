10th Annual Survey of Creative Professionals: Rich Media & Licensing Reveals Key Insights and Market Trends

VisualSteam is pleased to announce the results of its 10th Annual Survey of Creative Professionals: Rich Media & Licensing, providing invaluable market intelligence into the dynamics of the media licensing industry. The survey, which garnered responses from a diverse range of creative professionals including art directors, photo editors, creative directors, researchers, marketing professionals, and more, offers a comprehensive understanding of their utilization of stock media, preferences for top providers, expectations regarding budgets, emerging trends, workload insights, and challenges in content search and acquisitions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisualSteam is pleased to announce the results of its 10th Annual Survey of Creative Professionals: Rich Media & Licensing. This report provides invaluable market intelligence into the dynamics of the media licensing industry. The survey garnered responses from a diverse range of creative professionals including art directors, photo editors, creative directors, researchers, marketing professionals, and more. It offers a comprehensive understanding of their utilization of stock media, preferences for top providers, expectations regarding budgets, emerging trends, workload insights, and challenges in content search and sourcing.

Key Findings Include:

Stock Media Utilization: The survey delves into the frequency and extent of usage of stock media among creative professionals across various sectors, shedding light on the evolving landscape of content consumption.

Provider Preferences: Insights are provided on the perceptions of leading stock media providers, including first-stop destinations and top-of-mind brands.

Budget Expectations: Creative professionals weigh in on their expectations regarding budget allocations for rich media.

Workload Insights: Participants share valuable data on the volume of projects they handle, the number of assets they acquire, and the time it takes them to search for and acquire content.

Content Sourcing Challenges: The survey examines creative professionals views on quality, purchase drivers, and search challenges in sourcing content, highlighting potential pain points.

Trends Impacting the Industry: The report identifies and analyzes emerging trends that are shaping the creative industry, providing businesses with actionable insights to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Commenting on the release of the survey results, Leslie Hughes, Founder & Strategic Adviser at VisualSteam, remarked, "The 10th Annual Survey of Creative Professionals: Rich Media & Licensing offers a comprehensive snapshot of the trends and challenges shaping the media licensing landscape. By leveraging these insights, businesses can make informed decisions and tailor their strategies to meet the evolving needs of creative professionals." She went on to say, "The results also show how creative professionals are embracing generative AI and integrated design tools, as solutions to many of the daily challenges they face."

VisualSteam would like to recognize and thank the sponsors of this year's survey: Agency Access and Gallery Stock. It is because of their support that the report is possible.

For more information on the survey findings or to access the full report, please contact Liz McGovern [email protected].

About VisualSteam:

VisualSteam is a leading provider of market intelligence, digital and strategic marketing services. With a commitment to delivering innovative solutions, VisualSteam empowers businesses to compete more effectively and grow profitably.

Media Contact

Liz McGovern, VisualSteam, 1 646-770-3501, [email protected], www.visualsteam.com

SOURCE VisualSteam