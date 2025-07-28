10th Annual USSSA Fastpitch All American Games Return to Florida's Space Coast

It's been incredible to watch the tournament grow as we've worked hard to enhance it each year, and we can't wait to welcome all athletes and their families to Viera! Post this

"We traveled the country for months, seeing over 2,000 talented, driven athletes — and it's all led to this," said Holly Jones, National Programs Director II at USSSA Fastpitch. "Every stop was worth it to witness the passion and potential these young players bring. The future is bright, and we can't wait to see them in action!"

The six-day All American Games include an Opening Ceremony, Skills Competition and Birthday Party themed Parade of Champions on July 28, a Pro Instructional Clinic on July 29, Home Run Derbies on July 29 (9U and 10U) and August 1 (11U-14U), and Tournament Play and Championships from July 30 through August 2.

"Watching the athletes run onto the field at Opening Ceremonies is always one of my favorite moments, and after 10 years of AAG, this year feels extra special," said Kim Hatcher, National Programs Director at USSSA Fastpitch. "It's been incredible to watch the tournament grow as we've worked hard to enhance it each year, and we can't wait to welcome all athletes and their families to Viera!"

Fans can catch the action live at USSSALive.com. Tickets are available online in advance at aagfastpitch.usssa.com.

About USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, soccer, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

