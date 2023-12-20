10TX and UFC Evolve Live Event Signal Delivery in Las Vegas

"We're proud to be setting the path for the future of remote broadcasting. But more importantly, we are excited to offer producers of all events in Las Vegas the same opportunity to benefit from our facility and this advanced solution." Tim O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Event Production. Post this

UFC APEX partners with 10TX to maximize the usage of the BOC while the event space can be located at top tier venues on and off the Las Vegas Strip. 10TX provides a more robust solution than conventional delivery methods, as UFC production benefits from more signals, lower latency, and the ability to effectively bring Vegas-based remote locations in house.

"10TX managed and operated the Nextologies end-to-end solution using AirXFiber wireless transport, low-latency Qframe video encoding and decoding, and networking tunnels for communications and tally, which provided UFC with a REMI solution delivered by one vendor who could handle all of their needs," says Keith Valeri, CEO, 10TX. "It's an exciting opportunity to work with UFC to provide a solution that centralizes production and reduces costs."

"With the 10TX team on premises at UFC APEX, we have access to an onsite solution that can help us solve challenges with technology and take advantage of new opportunities as they arise," says Tim O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Event Production. "This is a major evolution, and we're proud to be setting the path for the future of remote broadcasting. But more importantly, we are excited to offer producers of all events in Las Vegas the same opportunity to benefit from our facility and this advanced solution."

In Q4 of 2023, 10TX/Nextologies opened a Network Operations Center (NOC) at UFC APEX, allowing UFC APEX and 10TX team to offer innovative broadcast solutions for other productions.

"Our AirXFiber network can cover upwards of 50 miles + radius from the Las Vegas strip, which opens up a wide range of possibilities for events that want to evolve and expand their signal delivery," says Sasha Zivanovic, CEO Nextologies. "10TX can now enable tier one quality for any event, as well as virtually limitless production and remote options."

About Nextologies

Nextologies is a leading broadcast technology managed services provider, trusted by top broadcasters, enterprise corporations, and emerging companies to engineer, deliver, and monitor solutions that unlock their businesses' potential without requiring them to invest in new infrastructure.

Nextologies has the world's largest broadcast video delivery network specializing in award-winning, broadcast-grade video connectivity for broadcasters and content owners across the globe with instant access to over 55,000 linear TV channels downlinked from 94+ globally-placed satellites.

In addition, Nextologies is a leader in signal acquisition and delivery providing fiber, IP and custom end-to-end solutions for IPTV and OTT platforms and video-centric applications across all platforms.

