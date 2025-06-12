10X Engineered Materials Announces New Service Packages for Small and Medium Businesses

"What makes these service packages truly game-changing is that they're now accessible as an add-on purchase with the purchase of just a single 50 lb. bag of our abrasive products." Post this

"We've heard consistently from our smaller customers that they need the same level of expertise and support that our larger customers receive," said Dr. Stephen Ricci, CEO of 10X Engineered Materials. "We found from discussions with our customers that while our larger customers raved about their support experience, smaller operations were eager for similar services tailored to their scale. Today's announcement is our answer to that need, ensuring that every customer, regardless of size, can access the specialized support they deserve."

The new service packages are designed to help customers optimize their blasting operations, troubleshoot issues, and maximize the performance of 10X superoxalloy abrasives. Virtual support options provide remote assistance from 10X factory-trained experts, while onsite support brings specialized technicians directly to customer locations for hands-on guidance and training.

"What makes these service packages truly game-changing is that they're now accessible as an add-on purchase with the purchase of just a single 50 lb. bag of our abrasive products," added Jake Vaillancourt, CMO and Co-Founder of 10X Engineered Materials. "This means even the smallest operations can now benefit from our expertise, improving their efficiency and results without a significant investment."

The service packages are available immediately through the company's website at https://10xem.com/product-category/service-packages/

About 10X Engineered Materials

10X Engineered Materials, based in Wabash, Indiana, is a leading manufacturer of superoxalloy abrasives. The company offers three primary product lines – DynamiX, KinetiX, and EpiX – that provide superior performance across a wide range of surface preparation applications. Founded by engineers and scientists, 10X Engineered Materials is committed to empowering people through sustainable engineering and scientific innovation that harmonizes well-being, environmental stewardship, and economic progress. The company's superoxalloy abrasives deliver breakthrough performance with ultra-safe, ultra-strong, tempered abrasive particles that resist breakage, produce minimal dust, and provide exceptional surface quality.

