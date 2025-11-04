10X Engineered Materials' EpiX MP Blasting Media Receives Official Approval from Cerakote

10X Engineered Materials' EpiX MP superoxalloy blasting media has secured Cerakote® approval for ceramic coating applications. Cerakote's testing confirms EpiX MP delivers exceptional performance and a clean blast profile, crucial for optimal coating adhesion. This sustainable abrasive, engineered from recycled materials, provides applicators with a verifiably safe and effective solution.

WABASH, Ind., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10X Engineered Materials (10XEM.com), a leader in sustainable and high-performance abrasive technology, announced today that its EpiX MP superoxalloy blasting media has been officially tested and approved by Cerakote® for use in their world-renowned ceramic coating applications. See Cerakote's approval here.

This approval validates EpiX MP as a superior choice for surface preparation, meeting the exceptionally high standards required by Cerakote for coating adhesion and finish quality.

In thorough testing, Cerakote's team found that 10X EpiX MP demonstrated excellent performance on a wide range of materials, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The media was noted for leaving a "very clean blast profile with minimal media embedment," which is critical for achieving the superior surface finish and durability that Cerakote applicators and their customers demand.

"We are pleased to have EpiX MP officially recognized by the leading high-performance ceramic coating manufacturer, NIC Industries," said Dr. Stephen Ricci, CEO of 10X Engineered Materials. "This approval is a testament to our core mission: to empower people through sustainable engineering and scientific innovation that harmonizes well-being, environmental stewardship, and economic progress. Applicators can now use EpiX MP with the full confidence that it creates the ideal anchor profile for some of the toughest and most precise coatings on the market."

EpiX MP is one of 10X's patented products in its line of superoxalloy abrasives, which are engineered from recycled mineral wool byproducts. Unlike traditional abrasives that can contain silica, 10X's materials are verifiably safe (IARC Group 3).

About 10X Engineered Materials

Based in Wabash, Indiana, 10X Engineered Materials (10XEM) is an innovative clean-technology manufacturer that produces the world's safest, highest-performing superoxalloy abrasives. Born from sustainable engineering, 10XEM's patented products are made from recycled materials and are verifiably safe. 10X abrasives are biosoluble, allowing manufacturers and blasting professionals to increase productivity, reduce costs, and protect their workforce while achieving a superior surface finish.

For more information about EpiX MP and the full line of superoxalloy abrasives, visit www.10xem.com.

Media Contact

