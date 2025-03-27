10X Engineered Materials Expands Logistics Capabilities with Bulk Rail Delivery Across North America

10X Engineered Materials enhances its logistics with bulk rail delivery across North America, enabling efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable abrasive supply for industrial customers. This expansion ensures reliable delivery of high-performance abrasives in large volumes, reducing transportation emissions and improving supply chain efficiency.

WABASH, Ind., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10X Engineered Materials (10XEM.com), a leader in advanced blasting abrasives, has expanded its logistics capabilities to include bulk rail delivery across North America. This strategic advancement allows industrial customers to receive the world's safest high-performance abrasives in greater volumes while improving supply chain efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

10X has already completed its first bulk rail shipments this year, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to scaling operations to meet the needs of larger customers. This capability ensures a more reliable and environmentally responsible supply chain, reducing transportation emissions while delivering abrasives with shorter lead times and lower costs. Industries such as shipbuilding, infrastructure maintenance, and heavy manufacturing can now benefit from streamlined logistics that keep operations running efficiently without supply constraints.

"Expanding into bulk rail delivery aligns with our mission to empower people through sustainable engineering and scientific innovation that harmonizes well-being, environmental stewardship, and economic progress. We are now able to provide our efficient and high-performing abrasive technologies in high volumes to customers thousands of miles from our factory," said Dr. Stephen Ricci, CEO and co-founder at 10X Engineered Materials. "By leveraging North America's extensive rail network, we're ensuring our customers will now get the abrasives they need when they need them—without the higher costs of traditional trucking logistics."

With this development, 10X Engineered Materials continues its push to elevate industry standards and reinforces its commitment to being the most innovative and customer-centric abrasive supplier in the market.

For more information about 10X Engineered Materials and its logistics capabilities, visit https://10xem.com/shipping-and-logistics-information/.

