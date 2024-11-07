10X Wealth Conference, Hosted by Grant Cardone, Announces Impressive and Unparalleled Speaker Line Up

"At the 10X Wealth Conference, we're not just discussing wealth-building; we're reshaping the limits of what's achievable," says Grant Cardone. "This is your opportunity to learn from industry leaders, empowering you to enhance your life and elevate your financial future by 10X." Post this

This groundbreaking conference features a speaker line-up that includes World-class experts, top professionals, thought leaders and strategists actively engaged in the wealth and finance industry.

Grant Cardone - Visionary host, real estate fund manager with $4.8 billion AUM, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Cardone Capital and creator of the 10X Global Movement.

- Visionary host, real estate fund manager with AUM, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Cardone Capital and creator of the 10X Global Movement. Charlie Gasparino - Senior correspondent for FOX Business Network and best-selling author.

- Senior correspondent for FOX Business Network and best-selling author. Francis Suarez - 43rd Mayor of Miami , Former Presidential Candidate

- 43rd Mayor of , Former Presidential Candidate Adam Kobeissi - Founder and CEO of The Kobeissi Letter, economics expert frequently featured in major media.

- Founder and CEO of The Kobeissi Letter, economics expert frequently featured in major media. Pete Najarian - Noted options trader and co-founder of Market Rebellion.

- Noted options trader and co-founder of Market Rebellion. Jon Najarian - Options trading pioneer, co-founder of Market Rebellion.

- Options trading pioneer, co-founder of Market Rebellion. Gary Cohn - Vice Chairman of IBM and former Goldman Sachs President & COO.

- Vice Chairman of IBM and former Goldman Sachs President & COO. Anthony Pompliano - Entrepreneur, investor and Founder & CEO of Professional Capital Management

- Entrepreneur, investor and Founder & CEO of Professional Capital Management David Weild IV - Former Vice Chairman NASDAQ, Former President of Prudential Securities

- Former Vice Chairman NASDAQ, Former President of Prudential Securities Bob Duggan - CEO Summit Therapeutics, exited Pharmacyclics for $22B

- CEO Summit Therapeutics, exited Pharmacyclics for Don Peebles - Found of Peebles Corp, Legendary RE Developer with $10B in Pipeline

- Found of Peebles Corp, Legendary RE Developer with in Pipeline Bill Pulte - Founder of Pulte Capital

- Founder of Pulte Capital Eddie Valentino - Former Global Head of Finance, KKR

- Former Global Head of Finance, KKR Brandon Dawson - Co-Founder Cardone Ventures. SMB Private Equity Pioneer

- Co-Founder Cardone Ventures. SMB Private Equity Pioneer Karlton Dennis - Leading tax strategist and founder of Tax Alchemy.

- Leading tax strategist and founder of Tax Alchemy. Mitchell K. Smith - Managing Principal, Vanbridge. Life Insurance Expert

- Managing Principal, Vanbridge. Life Insurance Expert Jeff Rojek - Lead Partner North America Private Equity, KPMG

Conference attendees can expect to:

Master Wealth Creation Vehicles: Deepen knowledge of real estate, private equity, stock markets, Life Insurance, Trust, and Tax Mitigation..

Learn from World-Class Experts: Hear from Titans of Wall Street at the leading edge of financial strategy.

Understand the Pros and Cons: Critically explore the different asset classes that have historically driven significant returns and minimized risks.

Implement Top Strategies: Walk away with actionable insights on how to grow and preserve wealth.

With event tickets rapidly selling out, attendees are encouraged to secure their opportunity to participate in this exclusive wealth-building initiative by visiting https://10xwealthcon.com/

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates Cardone Capital, a private equity real estate firm with a $4.8 billion multifamily portfolio, and runs over seven other companies. He's a top crowdfunder, raising over $1.5 billion via social media. Featured on Season 2 of Discovery's Undercover Billionaire, Grant built a million-dollar business in 90 days. He's a New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including The 10X Rule, which sparked the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business conference. An international influencer and the top sales trainer globally, Grant speaks on leadership, real estate, and finance. He's a frequent guest on major news networks and a contributor to leading business publications. Learn more at https://www.grantcardone.com

About Cardone Training Technologies Inc.:

Cardone Training Technologies Inc. (CTTI) stands as a global leader in sales training and business consulting. Founded by internationally renowned businessman, real estate investor, private equity fund manager, and New York Times bestselling author Grant Cardone, CTTI's mission is to transform potential into performance. We equip professionals with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace, proudly serving a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For over 35 years, Grant Cardone and CTTI have been trusted providers of comprehensive business training and consulting. Our extensive offerings include online courses, live workshops, on-demand content, and personalized coaching, all meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern organizations. From new-hire training that accelerates onboarding to continuous education certifications as your company and sales team grow, we provide unmatched online sales training. With more than 8,000 fully interactive video segments and 24/7 access and support, CTTI enables companies and individuals to leverage the unparalleled expertise of Grant Cardone and Cardone Training Technologies Inc. to achieve exceptional business success. For more information, visit https://www.cardonetraining.com or follow us on social media.

