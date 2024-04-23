10XTraders.AI Announces Launch with AI-Powered TradeBotBuilder

10XTraders.AI is launching with the introduction of its flagship product, TradeBotBuilder. With proprietary prompt engineering that leverages artificial intelligence, TradeBotBuilder offers customizable Trading Script Apps that enable traders and developers to seamlessly create and implement their trading strategies across major trading platforms and programming languages. Combined with educational video content and cutting-edge market insights, the 10XTraders.AI platform will offer a unique trading script ecosystem with strong community support.

ATLANTA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10XTraders.AI was founded by a team of traders, programmers and developers to provide a pioneering solution for users that are seeking to seamlessly incorporate artificial intelligence into their trading strategy execution. Currently, there are significant challenges in both creating and implementing such trade ideas given the advanced coding requirements and systems integration. With complex prompt engineering across a suite of trading script apps, TradeBotBuilder provides a fast, customizable, user-friendly solution that we believe is first-to-market and built to continually evolve with the technological innovations that AI enables.

TradeBotBuilder is launching with a suite of bot builders that will include:

Various Trading Strategy Apps (RSI/Trend/Swing/Scalping)

Pinescript Generator

Bot Strategy Fine Tuner

Binance Bot

Bot Automated Trading Bot

