10ZiG and 90meter Expand Partnership to Deliver High-Assurance Secure Smartcard Reader Support Across the 10ZiG OS Family

Addressing Zero Trust and High-Assurance Access Needs

As Federal, State and Local agencies modernize digital workspaces with VDI, DaaS and cloud hosted applications, organizations face rising demands for multi-factor authentication that aligns with Zero Trust principles. Integrating smartcard reader support natively into the 10ZiG OS Family enables IT teams to enforce trusted identity at the endpoint, reducing reliance on passwords and aligning with ICAM mandates across the Public Sector.

"With increasing cybersecurity mandates across Government and defense environments, delivering secure access that meets compliance and Zero Trust standards is not optional – it's foundational," said Kevin Greenway, Chief Technology Officer of 10ZiG Technology. "By expanding our partnership with 90meter we are deepening our integration of high-assurance CAC/PIV smartcard readers across the 10ZiG OS Family. This gives agencies and systems integrators a deeply secure, end-to-end solution that simplifies deployment and strengthens identity assurance without compromising usability."

"90meter is committed to enabling secure, Government-grade authentication that empowers organizations to meet strict ICAM requirements while preserving performance and manageability," said Roy Newton, President, 90meter, Inc. "Extending our work with 10ZiG Technology furthers our reach into mission critical endpoints, delivering robust smartcard support that aligns with the needs of Federal, State and Local agencies pursuing Zero Trust architectures."

As 10ZiG Technology's Public Sector distributor, Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, provides streamlined access to the company's endpoint solutions for Government agencies through an extensive range of contract vehicles.

"Federal agencies face growing pressure to enhance identity assurance at the endpoint while simplifying deployment across diverse and complex environments," said Nick Shuart, who leads the 10ZiG Technology Team at Carahsoft. "10ZiG Technology's expanded partnership with 90meter delivers an integrated endpoint and smartcard authentication solution that supports CAC/PIV requirements, advances Zero Trust initiatives and enables agencies to modernize secure access without adding complexity to infrastructure. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to work with 10ZiG Technology to bring its advanced endpoint solutions to the Public Sector."

Secure, Flexible Deployment Across the 10ZiG OS Family

The 10ZiG OS Family consists of multiple purpose-built operating systems optimized for thin clients, zero clients and repurposed hardware, centrally managed via the 10ZiG Manager™ platform and designed for secure remote access. This expanded partnership deepens smartcard reader integration to support environments where CAC, PIV or other high-assurance authentication is mandated, enabling secure access directly from endpoints running any member of the 10ZiG OS suite.

Government and enterprise customers can leverage this combined solution to:

Deliver secure, hardware-backed authentication for CAC/PIV smartcards without additional agents or middleware complexity.

Deploy consistent smartcard support across thin, zero and repurposed endpoints.

Simplify endpoint provisioning and management with 10ZiG's license-free central management console.

Support compliance with Federal cybersecurity guidelines and ICAM frameworks.

Smartcard reader support powered by 90meter is now available across the 10ZiG OS Family on supported hardware and operating system configurations. For more information about deploying secure smartcard authenticated endpoints with 10ZiG Technology, visit www.10zig.com/10zig-operating-systems.

10ZiG Technology's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected]; Or explore 10ZiG Technology's solutions here.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin and Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS or web based environments. With more than 22 years in the thin client market, no hassle repurposing software and easy to use free management, 10ZiG supports a single vendor strategy for endpoint modernization. The company offers a wide range of TAA compliant devices including desktop clients, laptops and all in ones along with features such as fiber, wireless support, quad screen options and more. Through a broad ecosystem of technology partners including Microsoft, Citrix and Omnissa, 10ZiG provides secure, high performance solutions for today's diverse IT requirements. Learn more at www.10zig.com.

About 90meter

90meter is a trusted provider of high-assurance smartcard reader technology and ICAM solutions, delivering advanced USB smartcard readers, middleware, and authentication support for CAC, PIV and government-grade credentials. With a focus on security and ease of use, 90meter empowers organizations to meet Zero Trust and compliance requirements across critical digital infrastructures. Learn more at www.90meter.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

