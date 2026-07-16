10ZiG and Cendio Partner to Deliver Secure, High-Performance Linux Server-Based Computing

"By integrating the ThinLinc client directly into PeakOS and RepurpOS, we're giving customers the ability to deploy a true Linux-to-Linux workspace while also supporting Windows-based endpoints where needed." Post this

Combined with 10ZiG's purpose-built thin clients, repurposing software, and free endpoint management platform, customers benefit from a secure, lightweight, and stateless endpoint architecture that reduces complexity while providing reliable remote access from virtually anywhere.

ThinLinc is a Linux-based Server-Based Computing platform that enables organizations to centralize applications and desktops in the data center while delivering responsive remote access to users. Built on open-source technologies and optimized for enterprise environments, ThinLinc helps reduce infrastructure costs, simplify management, and improve security by keeping applications and data centralized rather than stored on endpoint devices.

"Organizations continue to look for simpler, more secure ways to deliver centralized desktops while reducing endpoint management complexity," said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. "By integrating the ThinLinc client directly into PeakOS and RepurpOS, we're giving customers the ability to deploy a true Linux-to-Linux workspace while also supporting Windows-based endpoints where needed. The result is a secure, lightweight endpoint strategy that simplifies management without compromising flexibility."

"ThinLinc has always focused on providing organizations with secure, reliable, and efficient remote access to Linux desktops and applications," said Johan Igheimer, CEO, Cendio and ThinLinc USA. " Working with 10ZiG extends those capabilities with purpose-built endpoint hardware and management, giving customers a complete solution that is simple to deploy, easy to manage, and built for long-term success."

The combined solution enables organizations to:

Deliver a true Linux-to-Linux experience: Run the native ThinLinc client directly on 10ZiG PeakOS and RepurpOS, providing organizations with a fully Linux-based endpoint and desktop environment while continuing to support Windows-based clients.





Strengthen endpoint security: Benefit from lightweight, read-only, stateless Linux operating systems that reduce the endpoint attack surface while keeping applications and data securely centralized in the data center.





Reduce infrastructure costs: Extend device lifecycles with 10ZiG thin clients or repurpose existing hardware while lowering desktop management overhead.





Simplify endpoint management: Manage endpoints at no additional cost using 10ZiG Manager™ while benefiting from ThinLinc's centralized administration.





Support flexible work environments: Deliver secure remote access for engineering, education, research, manufacturing, government, and enterprise organizations with distributed workforces.

As part of the partnership, 10ZiG and Cendio will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, technical validation, and customer enablement activities to help organizations modernize Linux desktop delivery. By combining ThinLinc's centralized Linux Server-Based Computing platform with 10ZiG's purpose-built Linux endpoints and management platform, the companies are delivering a secure, scalable, and easy-to-manage solution for organizations seeking an end-to-end Linux workspace. For more information on the 10ZiG partnership with Cendio visit: https://www.10zig.com/tech-partners/thinlinc-by-cendio-partnership.

For more information about 10ZiG and the 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem, visit www.10zig.com/10zig-ready-program.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

About Cendio

Cendio develops ThinLinc®, a Linux-based Server-Based Computing solution that enables organizations to securely centralize Linux desktops and applications while providing users with a high-performance remote desktop experience. Trusted by organizations around the world across education, research, government, manufacturing, and enterprise environments, ThinLinc helps simplify desktop management, improve security, and reduce IT costs through centralized computing. For more information, visit www.cendio.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 8054406587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology