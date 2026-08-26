10ZiG and Leostream Partner to Help Organizations Transition from HP Anyware

"By partnering with Leostream, we're giving customers the freedom to choose the protocols and infrastructure that best meet their needs while supporting both our Linux and Windows IoT endpoint platforms." Post this

The partnership supports both Windows IoT Enterprise and Linux-based 10ZiG endpoints, allowing customers to deploy the operating system that best aligns with their security, management, and application requirements. Organizations can leverage 10ZiG thin clients or repurpose existing hardware using RepurpOS™, while managing endpoints through the free 10ZiG Manager™ platform.

Unlike proprietary remote access solutions, Leostream enables organizations to adopt or transition between leading display protocols and infrastructure platforms without requiring wholesale changes to endpoint hardware or management practices. Together, the companies provide customers with greater deployment flexibility while simplifying ongoing endpoint management.

"Organizations are looking for a practical path beyond HP Anyware that doesn't force them into another proprietary ecosystem," said Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology. "By partnering with Leostream, we're giving customers the freedom to choose the protocols and infrastructure that best meet their needs while supporting both our Linux and Windows IoT endpoint platforms. Combined with our thin clients, repurposing software, and free management platform, organizations can modernize their remote workspaces while protecting existing investments."

"As organizations reassess their remote access strategies, they need the flexibility to select the technologies that best fit their business rather than being constrained by a single vendor," said Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. "Leostream has always been committed to providing a vendor-neutral platform that lets customers choose the display protocols, infrastructure, and endpoint technologies that work best for them. Working with 10ZiG expands those choices by providing customers with purpose-built endpoint solutions optimized for both Windows IoT and Linux deployments."

The combined solution enables organizations to:

Simplify HP Anyware migrations: Transition to a flexible, vendor-neutral remote access architecture without unnecessary infrastructure disruption.

Support multiple endpoint operating systems: Deploy either Windows IoT Enterprise or Linux-based 10ZiG endpoints based on organizational requirements.

Choose the right display protocol: Leverage Leostream Connect with leading remote display technologies across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Reduce endpoint management complexity: Manage 10ZiG endpoints through the free 10ZiG Manager platform while extending hardware life through thin clients or RepurpOS.

Maintain enterprise-grade security: Deliver centralized applications and desktops using purpose-built endpoints designed to reduce attack surface and simplify administration.

As part of the partnership, 10ZiG and Leostream will collaborate on technical validation, joint customer enablement, and go-to-market initiatives focused on helping organizations modernize graphics-intensive digital workspaces while preserving choice, flexibility, and long-term investment protection. For more information about the 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem, visit www.10zig.com/10zig-ready-program.

Organizations evaluating alternatives following the HP Anyware transition can learn more by visiting Leostream's "Got HP Anyware?" resource center, which provides migration guidance, technical resources, videos, and best practices for planning a successful transition. The companies also discuss the partnership and share practical migration strategies in this joint podcast. Listen in here.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

About Leostream

Leostream provides a leading vendor-neutral remote access platform, enabling organizations to securely manage and connect users to digital resources located on-premises, in hybrid environments, or in the cloud. Trusted by enterprises, government agencies, research institutions, and organizations with graphics-intensive workloads, Leostream delivers flexible, secure remote access without locking customers into proprietary infrastructure. For more information visit www.leostream.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805.440.6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology