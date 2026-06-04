10ZiG and Liquidware Expand Partnership to Simplify Application Delivery with FlexApp

By expanding our partnership with Liquidware, we're helping IT teams move toward a more flexible model that reduces image management and accelerates how applications are delivered to users. Post this

Application management remains a key challenge for organizations supporting VDI, DaaS, and cloud-hosted desktops. Traditional methods often require maintaining multiple images, increasing administrative overhead and slowing down updates. By leveraging FlexApp, organizations can separate applications from the base operating system, enabling more efficient and dynamic delivery.

"Customers are looking for practical ways to simplify application management without sacrificing performance or control," said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. "By expanding our partnership with Liquidware, we're helping IT teams move toward a more flexible model that reduces image management and accelerates how applications are delivered to users."

"FlexApp is designed to eliminate the constraints of traditional application packaging and modifying OS images," said Jason E Smith, VP of Marketing & Alliance at Liquidware. "Working with 10ZiG allows us to extend those benefits to a broader range of endpoint strategies, helping organizations create more agile and efficient digital workspaces."

The expanded partnership delivers combined solutions that enable organizations to:

Modernize application delivery: Attach applications dynamically instead of embedding them into base images, simplifying management and reducing duplication.

Accelerate change cycles: Deploy updates and new applications faster without requiring full image rebuilds.

Reduce operational overhead: Minimize the number of images IT teams must maintain across environments.

Support diverse endpoint strategies: Deliver consistent application experiences across thin clients, repurposed devices, and cloud desktops.

In addition to technology integration, 10ZiG and Liquidware will collaborate on go-to-market initiatives aimed at helping customers adopt more efficient approaches to application delivery in virtualized and cloud environments. These efforts capitalize on Liquidware's growing role within the growing 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem and expand joint customer engagement, solution alignment, and field enablement to accelerate adoption.

For more information about 10ZiG and the 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem, visit https://www.10zig.com/10zig-ready-program.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

About Liquidware

Liquidware goes beyond DEX by delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions that not only optimize the digital employee experience but also provide advanced user and application management across any Windows workspace: virtual, physical, or cloud. Liquidware's solutions encompass four key areas: managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling across the entire digital workspace. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in workspace management, while enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805.440.6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology