10ZiG and Nerdio Expand Partnership to Lower TCO and Simplify AVD and Windows 365

"By combining Nerdio's automation with 10ZiG's endpoint innovation, we're helping customers materially improve the economics and manageability of their environments in even more ways." Post this

Building on a strong technology relationship, the expanded partnership aligns 10ZiG's secure endpoint hardware, 10ZiG RepurpOS™, and free 10ZiG Manager™ software with Nerdio Manager for Enterprise to provide customers with a more integrated approach to managing virtual desktop environments. Together, the companies help organizations optimize Azure infrastructure costs, extend endpoint lifecycles, reduce operational overhead, and improve end-user experiences across distributed work environments.

As organizations continue to balance modernization initiatives with cost pressures, the expanded partnership addresses two persistent challenges in virtual desktop environments: controlling unpredictable cloud spend and reducing the complexity and expense associated with endpoint management and refresh cycles.

"Organizations are looking for practical ways to simplify operations while improving the economics of their cloud and endpoint strategies," said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. "Our expanded partnership with Nerdio, as part of the broader momentum of 10ZiG Ready, brings together automation, optimization, and secure endpoint innovation to help customers reduce complexity, lower TCO, and gain more value from their AVD and Windows 365 investments."

"Most cost conversations around AVD and Windows 365 focus on the cloud elements, but endpoint strategy plays just as large a role," said Ben Murphy, Sr. Director of Alliances, Nerdio. "By combining Nerdio's automation with 10ZiG's endpoint innovation, we're helping customers materially improve the economics and manageability of their environments in even more ways."

Through the expanded partnership, customers benefit from:

Cloud cost optimization: Nerdio's automation and Auto-Scaling capabilities help organizations optimize Azure resources, control compute and storage costs, and streamline management.

Endpoint lifecycle extension: 10ZiG Thin Clients, Zero Clients, and 10ZiG RepurpOS enable organizations to reduce reliance on traditional PCs, extend the life of existing devices, and support secure, purpose-built endpoints.

Simplified management: Combined capabilities help IT teams reduce manual effort, improve visibility, and streamline management across infrastructure and endpoints.

Improved economics for AVD and Windows 365: By addressing costs at multiple layers of the stack, organizations can improve ROI while delivering secure, high-performance digital workspaces.

The expanded partnership also supports deeper go-to-market collaboration and customer engagement around integrated use cases for Microsoft AVD and Windows 365 environments, while reinforcing Nerdio's role within the growing 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem.

10ZiG will highlight its expanded collaboration with Nerdio at NerdioCon, May 4-6 in Palm Springs, Calif., where attendees can learn how the combined solution helps reduce complexity and improve economics across cloud and endpoint environments. For more information about the 10ZiG and Nerdio partnership, visit www.10zig.com/tech-partners/nerdio-partnership.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805.440.6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology