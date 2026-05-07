10ZiG and Parallels Deepen Technology Partnership to Advance Flexible and Secure Digital Workspaces

What makes this partnership unique is the combination of Parallels RAS simplicity with 10ZiG's purpose-built endpoint strategy, giving customers a practical way to standardize and secure digital workspaces across a wide range of environments. Post this

Building on a technology relationship spanning more than 15 years, the expanded partnership aligns 10ZiG's secure endpoint hardware, 10ZiG RepurpOS™, PeakOS™, Windows IoT, and free 10ZiG Manager™ software with Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) to provide customers with a more integrated approach to delivering and managing virtual applications and desktops. Together, the companies help organizations simplify deployment, extend endpoint lifecycles, reduce operational overhead, and support secure, high-performance digital workspaces for remote, in-office, and hybrid users. The combined solution also supports a broad set of environments, including Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware ESX, Nutanix, Scale Computing, Azure Virtual Desktop, and AWS, while supporting unified communications use cases such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

As organizations continue to balance modernization initiatives with cost pressures, the expanded partnership addresses two persistent challenges in digital workspace environments: reducing the complexity of delivering secure applications and desktops across diverse environments, and lowering infrastructure and endpoint costs while improving user experience.

"What makes this partnership unique is the combination of Parallels RAS simplicity with 10ZiG's purpose-built endpoint strategy, giving customers a practical way to standardize and secure digital workspaces across a wide range of environments," said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. "Together, we are helping organizations support hybrid work with greater flexibility, extend the value of existing endpoint investments, and simplify the delivery of virtual applications and desktops from the data center to the edge."

"Organizations want digital workspace solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and flexible enough to support evolving infrastructure strategies," said Michael Hopfinger, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Parallels. "Our collaboration with 10ZiG brings together secure remote application delivery, broad platform support, and integrated endpoint innovation to help customers create a more resilient user experience. Our expanded collaboration with 10ZiG combines Parallels RAS and secure, purpose-built endpoint solutions to help organizations streamline application and desktop delivery, simplify management, and improve the economics of supporting distributed users."

Through the expanded partnership, customers benefit from:

Simplified application and desktop delivery: Parallels RAS and 10ZiG endpoints help organizations streamline delivery of published applications and virtual desktops across distributed environments.

Endpoint lifecycle extension: 10ZiG Thin Clients, Zero Clients, and 10ZiG RepurpOS enable organizations to reduce reliance on traditional PCs, extend the life of existing devices, and support secure, purpose-built endpoints.

Integrated management and security: Combined capabilities help IT teams improve visibility, simplify endpoint and access management, and support secure access for remote, in-office, and hybrid work, including support for MFA, SAML enrollment services for SSO, auditing and monitoring, and secure connectivity through 10ZiG Manager Secure Connector.

Improved economics for digital workspaces: By addressing costs across infrastructure and endpoints, organizations can improve ROI while delivering secure, high-performance user experiences.

The expanded partnership also supports deeper go-to-market collaboration and customer engagement around integrated use cases for Parallels RAS environments, while reinforcing Parallels' role within the growing 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem.

10ZiG will highlight its expanded collaboration with Parallels through ongoing partner and customer engagement initiatives focused on simplifying application delivery and improving economics across infrastructure and endpoint environments.

Organizations can also learn more by joining the May 27 webinar, "EUC without complexity: Simplify delivery and endpoints with Parallels and 10ZiG," which will explore how the combined solution helps simplify virtual app and desktop delivery while improving security, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Register here.

For more information about the 10ZiG and Parallels partnership, visit https://www.10zig.com/tech-partners/parallels-partnership

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform and virtualization solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and data on any device, anywhere.

Parallels operates two core businesses. Parallels Desktop enables individuals and organizations to run Windows applications on Mac computers, providing a seamless, native-like experience without changing devices or disrupting workflows. Parallels Workspace Solutions deliver simple, flexible, and secure virtual applications and desktops through Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation, offering a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI across hybrid and cloud environments.

Together, Parallels helps customers reduce complexity, streamline IT operations, improve security, and deliver a seamless user experience across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud and emerging application models. To learn more, visit www.parallels.com.

© 2026 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH. in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc. Android and ChromeOS are trademarks of Google LLC. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 8054406587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology