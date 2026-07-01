10ZiG Announces General Availability of 10ZiG Manager v6 and Linux Virtual Appliance

"10ZiG Manager v6 and the Linux Virtual Appliance represent the future of endpoint management for our customers." Post this

The introduction of the Linux Virtual Appliance further streamlines implementation by providing a pre-configured management environment that can be deployed in minutes. Designed to reduce infrastructure overhead and maintenance requirements, the appliance offers a smaller attack surface and lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional management server deployments.

"10ZiG Manager v6 and the Linux Virtual Appliance represent the future of endpoint management for our customers," said Kevin Greenway, CTO at 10ZiG Technology. "We've combined the security and simplicity of a purpose-built Linux appliance with extensive scalability improvements delivered across the Manager platform over the last year. The result is a management solution capable of supporting organizations of virtually any size while remaining completely free for our customers."

The release builds upon a multi-year modernization initiative focused on delivering enterprise-grade endpoint management for organizations supporting virtual desktops, cloud workspaces, SaaS applications, and secure browser environments.

Key enhancements in 10ZiG Manager v6 include:

Linux Virtual Appliance deployment: Rapid implementation through a purpose-built Linux appliance that simplifies management and reduces infrastructure overhead.

Complete UI overhaul: The Web Console leverages a completely overhauled website based UI framework, improving performance and response times throughout.

Modern identity and access controls: Enhanced multi-tenancy, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), and Microsoft Entra integration for stronger security and administrative governance.

Cloud-enabled management and support: Secure Connector cloud management, Secure Endpoint shadowing, and remote assistance capabilities that simplify support for distributed environments.

Automation and policy-driven administration: Improved endpoint onboarding, automation, policy management, and streamlined workflows that reduce operational effort.

Enterprise reporting and visibility: Comprehensive reporting, auditing, and management insights that improve control and compliance across endpoint environments.

Massive scalability and performance improvements: Architectural enhancements that reduce resource consumption, improve responsiveness, and support large-scale, multi-site deployments with greater reliability.

The platform also introduces significant architectural enhancements designed to support large-scale deployments with improved performance and reliability, including reduced CPU and memory utilization, intelligent endpoint check-in queuing, database optimizations, enhanced web console responsiveness, and improved performance across multi-site environments. Together, these advancements allow organizations to manage thousands of endpoints more efficiently while reducing infrastructure requirements and improving platform stability.

Unlike many competing endpoint management platforms that require per-device licensing, premium feature subscriptions, or additional cloud management fees, 10ZiG Manager v6 continues 10ZiG's longstanding commitment to providing enterprise-grade management at no additional cost.

For more information about 10ZiG Manager v6 and the Linux Virtual Appliance, visit https://www.10zig.com/product/solutions/10zig-manager or register today for an upcoming webinar covering an Introduction to 10ZiG Manager Features and Functionalities here.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 8054406587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology