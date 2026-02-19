10ZiG Appoints Dakel as New Distribution Partner for Spain; 10ZiG RepurpOS Powers New DKL D800 Thin Client

"Partnering with 10ZiG allows us to deliver a thin client solution that truly aligns with the needs of industrial and professional environments," said Ana Rueda, Director of Marketing, Dakel. Post this

Extending Secure, Centrally Managed Thin Clients to the Industrial Edge

The new DKL D800 combines Dakel's industrial design and systems integration capabilities with 10ZiG RepurpOS, 10ZiG's powerful repurposing and endpoint operating system software. Built for reliability in harsh or space-constrained environments, the DKL D800 extends the benefits of centralized management, strong security, and flexible endpoint configuration to manufacturing floors, logistics operations, and other industrial settings.

Unlike traditional hardware-and-software bundles, this relationship is built around software: 10ZiG provides RepurpOS to power Dakel's DKL D800, while Dakel sources the hardware directly and delivers a fully branded, market-ready thin client. This approach helps Dakel serve customers seeking an entry-level, industrial-ready endpoint while maintaining the flexibility to address additional vertical and mid-market requirements over time.

"This partnership with Dakel is an important step in expanding 10ZiG's reach across Southern Europe and reinforces our continued growth throughout the region," said James Broughton, Sales Director EMEA, 10ZiG Technology. "By enabling Dakel to build and brand its own device around 10ZiG RepurpOS, we're helping customers in Spain access secure, centrally managed thin client experiences at a price point and form factor that fits their environment—without compromise on manageability or control."

By leveraging 10ZiG RepurpOS technology, the DKL D800 delivers centralized control, strong endpoint security, and support for a wide range of VDI, DaaS, and web-based application platforms. The device is fully manageable through 10ZiG Manager™, allowing IT teams to efficiently deploy, configure, and maintain endpoints at scale while reducing operational complexity and total cost of ownership.

"Partnering with 10ZiG allows us to deliver a thin client solution that truly aligns with the needs of industrial and professional environments," said Ana Rueda, Director of Marketing, Dakel. "With RepurpOS at the core of the DKL D800, we can offer customers a secure, centrally managed endpoint experience while delivering a device engineered for demanding settings. It's easy to deploy, simple to manage, and built for long-term value."

The appointment of Dakel as a distribution partner underscores 10ZiG's commitment to investing in regional partnerships and expanding access to its thin client portfolio across Europe. Together, 10ZiG and Dakel are positioned to support organizations seeking secure, manageable, and cost-effective endpoint solutions tailored to both traditional enterprise and industrial use cases including customers looking for straightforward, entry-level thin client deployments in Spain's small-to-mid-sized market segment.

For more information on Dakel's 10ZiG RepurpOS-powered DKL D800 thin client, visit https://dakel.com/thin-client/10zig-thin-client/. Additional details on the full range of 10ZiG thin client solutions are available at https://www.10zig.com/product/solutions/thin-clients/.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, Avista PR for 10ZiG Technology, 1 7046642170, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology