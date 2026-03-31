10ZiG Drives Down Operating System Migration Costs with 10ZiG RepurpConvert

"RepurpConvert is designed to give IT teams a no-touch way to repurpose hardware they already own, deploy it at scale, and transition users into a more secure, standardized endpoint environment." Post this

Built on 10ZiG's repurposing software approach, RepurpConvert reduces the cost and effort required to convert PCs, laptops and third-party thin clients. RepurpConvert is designed to be a zero-touch solution that can be deployed locally or remotely to automate the conversion of existing endpoints into 10ZiG RepurpOS, a secure, managed endpoint optimized for modern VDI, DaaS, cloud and web-based workspaces.

"Many organizations are facing a difficult balance between moving away from aging Windows 10 estates and avoiding unnecessary hardware replacement costs and the significant effort involved in performing a migration," said Kevin Greenway, CTO at 10ZiG Technology. "RepurpConvert is designed to address that challenge directly by giving IT teams a no-touch way to repurpose hardware they already own, deploy it at scale, and transition users into a more secure, standardized endpoint environment."

Built for Practical Endpoint Transformation

RepurpConvert aligns with 10ZiG's RepurpOS strategy of breathing new life into existing hardware with a purpose-built operating system for VDI, DaaS, cloud, and web application environments by reducing the labor and complexity associated with OS migration. 10ZiG's repurposing model supports flexible deployment options, including USB live boot, local installation, and virtual machine use, and now includes RepurpConvert to automate the migration process, giving organizations multiple paths for evaluation, migration, and rollout.

The solution is particularly well suited for organizations looking to preserve endpoint investments while creating a more controlled, centrally managed environment. Key benefits include reduced hardware spend, longer asset life, stronger security, and simplified deployment and updates through a single management tool. The 10ZiG repurposing solution further helps reduce e-waste and operational overhead tied to maintaining legacy endpoint estates.

RepurpConvert arrives at a time when organizations are facing rising memory costs and constrained supply, which are driving up the price of new endpoint hardware, along with significant overhead tied not only to replacement hardware, software, licensing, and subscriptions, but also to the labor required to migrate existing endpoint estates, which can reach double- or even triple-digit costs per device. By automating the migration process remotely, RepurpConvert enables older devices to be repurposed into secure, high-performing endpoints, reducing both hardware procurement costs and the operational burden of manual migrations.

Designed to support enterprise-scale deployment scenarios, RepurpConvert helps automate the transition from Windows 10 and enables broader rollouts through tools such as Microsoft Intune and Microsoft SCCM. With RepurpConvert, 10ZiG extends its value proposition of no-hassle repurposing, centralized management, and a single-vendor path, allowing customers to repurpose existing devices today while maintaining the flexibility to adopt new 10ZiG hardware over time.

For more information on 10ZiG's repurposing software solutions, visit this 10ZiG PC Repurposing webpage.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805-440-6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology