10ZiG Expands 10ZiG Ready Technology Partner Program to Advance Integrated Digital Workspace Solutions

"The expansion of 10ZiG Ready reflects a practical approach to building an ecosystem where partners can align around common use cases, and customers can deploy with fewer variables and more predictable results." Post this

"Customers are looking for solutions that work together without added integration effort," said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. "The expansion of 10ZiG Ready reflects a practical approach to building an ecosystem where partners can align around common use cases, and customers can deploy with fewer variables and more predictable results."

Integration Across the EUC Stack

The 10ZiG Ready program supports integration across the full 10ZiG portfolio, including 10ZiG Thin Client and Zero Client Hardware, 10ZiG Linux and Windows 11 IoT Operating Systems, 10ZiG RepurpOS™, a secure Linux-based repurposing OS, and 10ZiG Manager™, the free, easy-to-use endpoint management software suite for customers using 10ZiG-powered endpoints.

10ZiG Ready partners participate in validation efforts to ensure compatibility and consistent performance across components, enabling organizations to deploy digital endpoint solutions that align with their VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspace strategies. The ecosystem includes technologies that support core digital workspace requirements, such as:

Virtual desktop and DaaS platforms

Browser-based workspace and cloud services

Security and identity solutions

Monitoring and performance tools

Peripherals and endpoint hardware

Collaboration and unified communication solutions

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and cloud platforms

This approach allows customers to combine technologies based on their specific requirements while maintaining confidence in how those components work together.

Reducing Complexity for IT Teams

As organizations evolve their endpoint strategies, interoperability across multiple vendors can introduce mounting complexity. The 10ZiG Ready program addresses this by establishing a structured framework for validation and collaboration across the ecosystem. By aligning partner technologies, IT teams can spend less time on integration testing and compatibility troubleshooting, while maintaining flexibility in how they design, deploy, and scale their environments.

The expanded 10ZiG Ready technology partner program accelerates joint innovation across a growing ecosystem of EUC partners which includes 90meter, Amazon Workspaces, Apporto, Citrix, ControlUp, Imprivata, Inuvika, Leostream, Liquidware, Microsoft, Nerdio, Nutanix, Omnissa, Parallels, Scale Computing, ThinPrint and more.

"ControlUp is excited to be part of the 10ZiG Ready ecosystem, helping customers gain real-time visibility and control across their digital workspace environments," said Bob Johnson, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances, ControlUp. "By integrating ControlUp's DEX platform with 10ZiG endpoints, organizations can reduce complexity, accelerate deployments, and ensure consistent performance across their EUC stack."

"Organizations are prioritizing flexible, cost-effective ways to deliver applications and desktops across diverse environments," said Michael Hopfinger, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Parallels. "By participating in the 10ZiG Ready program, we can help ensure that Parallels RAS is validated to work seamlessly with 10ZiG endpoints, giving customers confidence in their ability to deploy secure, high-performance digital workspaces with less complexity and faster time to value."

Supporting Partner Collaboration and Visibility

In addition to technical validation, the expanded program provides participating vendors with opportunities to collaborate on go-to-market initiatives and increase visibility within the 10ZiG ecosystem. These include inclusion in the 10ZiG Ready showcase, joint campaigns, industry events, and co-developed solution content. By aligning around shared customer use cases, partners can extend their reach into organizations adopting VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspace solutions.

Technology vendors interested in joining the program can apply to become a 10ZiG Ready partner and participate in the growing ecosystem. More information is available here.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805-440-6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology