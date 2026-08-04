10ZiG Expands Global Reach with Comprehensive Multi-Language Support Across Its Endpoint Software Portfolio

"By extending multilingual support across our entire software stack, 10ZiG is making it easier for organizations around the world to deploy, manage, and scale secure endpoint environments while reinforcing our commitment to serving global markets." Post this

As organizations continue to modernize endpoint environments across geographically distributed workforces, localized management tools are becoming increasingly important for improving administrator productivity, accelerating deployments, and simplifying ongoing endpoint management.

"Technology should adapt to the organizations using it—not the other way around," said James Broughton, Sales Director, EMEA, 10ZiG Technology Limited. "As our customer and partner community continues to grow across Europe and other international markets, providing native language support throughout our software portfolio helps remove barriers to adoption while creating a more intuitive experience for IT teams. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate."

The expanded language support represents another milestone in 10ZiG's accelerating international growth strategy. Over the past year, the company has continued to strengthen its global presence through several strategic initiatives, including the opening of 10ZiG GmbH to expand operations across Germany and the DACH market. Additionally, across the broader EMEA region, the company announced the appointment of Dakel as its distribution partner for Spain, and the launch of the company's global Fusion Channel Partner Program, designed to help partners capitalize on growing endpoint modernization opportunities worldwide.

These investments complement 10ZiG's continued expansion of its hardware, software, and partner ecosystem while ensuring organizations receive localized support, simplified management, and deployment flexibility regardless of geography.

"International growth is about much more than expanding into new regions," added Broughton. "It's about delivering solutions that feel native to every customer and every partner. By extending multilingual support across our entire software stack, we're making it easier for organizations around the world to deploy, manage, and scale secure endpoint environments while reinforcing our commitment to serving global markets."

The multilingual capabilities are available immediately as part of 10ZiG Manager v6, alongside the platform's recently introduced Linux Virtual Appliance deployment option, which simplifies implementation by eliminating the need for Windows Server infrastructure while providing the same centralized endpoint management capabilities at no additional cost.

Together with the multilingual capabilities already available in 10ZiG Linux OS v16.5 and later, organizations can now deploy a complete endpoint solution that delivers a consistent user and administrator experience across multiple regions and languages.

For more information about 10ZiG Manager v6 and 10ZiG's endpoint management solutions, visit https://www.10zig.com/product/solutions/10zig-manager.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 8054406587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology