10ZiG Expands Strategic Partnership with ThinPrint to Advance Printing Flexibility Across 10ZiG Linux OS

By expanding our partnership with ThinPrint and enhancing integration within 10ZiG Linux OS, we're delivering a modern printing experience that removes complexity for IT teams while improving usability and security for end users. Post this

"As organizations continue shifting toward modern desktop infrastructure and hybrid work models, printing must evolve to be just as seamless as the rest of the digital workspace," said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. "By expanding our partnership with ThinPrint and enhancing integration within 10ZiG Linux OS, we're delivering a modern printing experience that removes complexity for IT teams while improving usability and security for end users."

Modern Printing Built on ThinPrint Engine Client Technology

The ThinPrint Engine Client delivers secure, compressed and driverless printing by intelligently compressing and optimizing print jobs directly at the endpoint, eliminating the need for local printer drivers and print servers while also reducing bandwidth consumption. This approach allows users to print seamlessly from Terminal Server sessions, published applications and virtual desktops while maintaining high performance and reliability. By minimizing infrastructure dependencies and streamlining print management, organizations can reduce administrative overhead while ensuring consistent printing experiences across distributed environments.

The integration within 10ZiG Linux OS brings a streamlined printing experience for customers running server-based computing platforms such as Microsoft RDS, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Omnissa Horizon environments. The combined solution helps eliminate common printing challenges like driver conflicts, manual configuration, and inconsistent printer mapping that often burden IT teams.

"Our mission has always been to make printing as easy and accessible as possible across modern workspace environments," said Scott Seddon, Global Technical Partnerships Manager, ThinPrint. "Expanding our collaboration with 10ZiG ensures organizations can deliver a secure, cloud-ready printing experience directly from 10ZiG Linux-based thin client endpoints while simplifying management for IT administrators."

Extending Printing to the Cloud with ezeep by ThinPrint

In addition to supporting on-premises and hybrid Terminal Server environments, the partnership also provides organizations with a path to cloud-managed printing through ezeep by ThinPrint for DaaS and cloud PC deployments. As organizations increasingly adopt Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and other cloud-delivered desktop services, ezeep by ThinPrint enables centralized, serverless printing management without requiring VPNs, print servers, or complex infrastructure.

By combining 10ZiG thin clients with ezeep's cloud-native printing platform, organizations can extend the same simplified, driverless printing experience to remote users and distributed cloud workspaces. This approach helps IT teams reduce management overhead while delivering secure, reliable printing across modern DaaS, SaaS and Web App environments.

The expanded partnership also supports deeper go-to-market collaboration and customer engagement around integrated use cases for modernized printing via ThinPrint technology while reinforcing ThinPrint's role within the growing 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem.

For more information, read this blog and register for the joint webinar, "Printing That Just Works, Simplified Endpoint Printing by 10ZiG & ThinPrint," to be held on July 7, here.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

About ThinPrint

ThinPrint is a global expert in enterprise printing solutions, delivering secure, high-performance print management technology that simplifies print infrastructure and enhances user experience across physical, virtual, and cloud-based environments. With more than 20 years of innovation and support for thousands of corporate customers worldwide, ThinPrint's solutions optimize printing from any device and platform, including hybrid and cloud workspaces, to any printer. To complement its portfolio, ThinPrint has a cloud print solution called ezeep which brings flexible, driverless, serverless printing to modern digital workplaces. Learn more at https://www.thinprint.com/en and https://www.ezeep.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805-440-6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology