10ZiG Launches Fusion Channel Partner Program to Help Partners Capitalize on Endpoint Modernization Opportunities

"We're investing in resources, tools, and support that make it easier for partners to win business, accelerate deployments, and deliver long-term value to customers." Post this

Central to the program is the launch of the new 10ZiG Partner Portal, a centralized platform that provides partners with streamlined access to sales resources, technical support, product information, training materials, and program benefits.

"The endpoint landscape is evolving rapidly," said Stuart Pladgeman, Vice President of Sales, 10ZiG Technology. "Organizations are looking for ways to improve security, reduce the financial impact of large-scale hardware refreshes, and simplify endpoint management across increasingly distributed environments. The 10ZiG Fusion Channel Partner Program is designed to help our partners lead those conversations and build successful practices around secure endpoint modernization. We're investing in resources, tools, and support that make it easier for partners to win business, accelerate deployments, and deliver long-term value to customers."

The 10ZiG Fusion Channel Partner Program provides partners with access to:

Centralized Partner Portal: A single destination for deal registration, demo requests, support resources, sales tools, and program information.

Expanded Sales Enablement: Product collateral, spec sheets, case studies, sales presentations, and solution-focused assets designed to support customer engagement and accelerate sales cycles.

Simplified Product Evaluation: Direct access to demo requests and RepurpOS® downloads, enabling partners to showcase endpoint modernization strategies that reduce hardware replacement costs.

Regional Sales and Technical Support: Dedicated contacts and streamlined support processes to help partners navigate opportunities and accelerate customer success.

Marketing and Brand Resources: Access to product imagery, brand guidelines, and co-marketing resources that help partners effectively promote solutions and drive demand generation.

Ongoing Program Investment: Continued expansion of technical documentation, training materials, enablement resources, and partner-focused tools planned throughout the coming months.

The program supports partners across the full 10ZiG portfolio, including thin clients, zero clients, RepurpOS device repurposing software, PeakOS™, and the free 10ZiG Manager™ endpoint management platform. Together, these solutions provide customers with flexible pathways to modernize endpoint environments while improving security, reducing total cost of ownership, and simplifying management.

10ZiG partners across regions are helping customers modernize endpoint environments, improve security, and reduce costs. Their experiences reflect the value of the 10ZiG Fusion Channel Partner Program and the opportunities it creates for both partners and customers.

"At DH Technologies we are committed to providing trusted technology solutions to our commercial, DoD and other Federal customers, and 10ZiG continues to be a valued partner in helping us deliver secure, flexible endpoint strategies. Their combination of secure endpoint hardware, repurposing software and centralized management gives our customers the flexibility to modernize without unnecessary complexity. We're excited to be part of the 10ZiG Fusion Channel Partner Program and look forward to continuing to make great stories together," said Mary-Elizabeth Roesch, Director of Alliances, DH Technologies, a 10ZiG U.S. partner.

"Our focus at C Spire is helping organizations adopt technology that delivers measurable business value, and partnerships play an important role in that mission. 10ZiG's broad endpoint portfolio enables us to offer customers the right solution for their environment, whether that's deploying new Thin Clients and Zero Clients, repurposing existing hardware, or managing endpoint at scale. We're delighted to be welcomed to the 10ZiG Fusion Channel Partner Program and look forward to building on our partnership to create even greater opportunities for our customers," said Hal White, Vice President, Engineering and Partner Strategy, C Spire, a 10ZiG U.S. partner.

"At ET Works we work with organisations across the UK that need secure, reliable endpoint solutions, whether that's deploying or migrating VDI/DaaS environments, enabling flexible working, or simplifying device management. One of the challenges many customers face is getting more value from their existing hardware while maintaining the security and performance their users expect. That's where 10ZiG has consistently added value. Their repurposing software, thin client solutions and centralised management platform give customers practical options to modernise their endpoint strategy without unnecessary cost or complexity. Just as importantly, the team at 10ZiG understands the environments our customers operate in and has been easy to work with throughout our partnership. We are excited to be part of the 10ZiG Fusion Channel Program, and we're looking forward to building on that relationship in the years ahead," added Neil Edkins, Technical Sales Manager, ET Works, a 10ZiG UK partner.

The 10ZiG Fusion Program reflects 10ZiG's continued commitment to partner success and recognizes the growing opportunity for channel partners to help organizations modernize endpoint strategies as they transition toward cloud workspaces, virtual desktops, SaaS applications, and secure browser-based environments. For more information about the 10ZiG Fusion Channel Partner Program, visit www.10zig.com/10zig-fusion-channel-program.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 805.440.6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology