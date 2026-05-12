10ZiG Unveils New Linux OS Version to Boost Performance, Security and Endpoint Longevity

"With 10ZiG Linux OS v16.6, we are delivering a platform that strengthens security and compatibility while enabling customers to extend the life of their existing hardware and simplify endpoint management at scale." Post this

Modernized Platform with Broad Endpoint Compatibility

The move from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS provides immediate benefits, including improved reliability, a stronger security posture, and access to modern Linux capabilities aligned with enterprise EUC standards through the end of the decade.

10ZiG Linux OS v16.6 is fully supported across all existing 10ZiG client endpoints, including the 4600q, 7000q, 7100q, 7300q, 7500q, and 7900q series. This includes Ethernet, wireless, and fiber-enabled models as well as TAA-compliant endpoints. Full support for end-of-life hardware will be detailed in the official release notes.

A key highlight of v16.6, particularly for RepurpOS, is expanded hardware compatibility. Improved support for newer CPU and GPU architectures, chipsets, and peripherals enables organizations to repurpose a broader range of modern devices. This helps extend device lifecycles, reduce capital expenditures, and advance sustainability initiatives without compromising performance.

The release introduces enhancements in networking and printing that improve stability, expand protocol support, and strengthen interoperability across enterprise EUC environments. Whether connecting to VDI, DaaS, or cloud workspace infrastructures, or supporting distributed workforces, v16.6 delivers a consistent and seamless user experience.

Integrated Ecosystem, Strengthened Security, and Simplified Deployment

Version 16.6 also strengthens alignment with 10ZiG's ecosystem of 10ZiG Ready alliance partners through updated integrations across leading EUC platforms, clients, plugins, and browser technologies. These updates ensure compatibility with the latest features and optimizations across VDI, DaaS, and secure remote access environments.

Security enhancements in v16.6 further reinforce 10ZiG's commitment to delivering enterprise-ready endpoints. Additional security innovations and capabilities are planned throughout the v16.6 lifecycle, with more details to be announced.

As with all 10ZiG software, upgrading is simple. Before being generally available on 10zig.com, version 16.6 will be available upon request with flexible deployment options that include automated and centralized rollout through 10ZiG Manager or USB-based installation, enabling organizations to upgrade efficiently with minimal disruption.

With the release of v16.6, 10ZiG continues to deliver secure, high-performance, and future-ready endpoint operating systems that help organizations do more with existing hardware, simplify IT management, and stay ahead in an evolving digital workplace. For more information, visit https://www.10zig.com/10zig-operating-systems.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, 10ZiG Technology, 1 (805)440-6587, [email protected], www.10zig.com

SOURCE 10ZiG Technology