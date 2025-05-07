$11.7M Raised: Thomson Reuters Ventures and HubSpot Ventures Invest in FirmPilot to Empower Law Firms with Its AI Legal Marketing Engine™

"It's been incredible to witness the shift in the legal industry, where firm owners are no longer just focused on practicing law or building successful firms—they also aim to build great companies and lead not only as attorneys but also as CEOs," said Jake Soffer, founder and CEO of FirmPilot. Post this

FirmPilot uses AI to empower law firms to efficiently increase online visibility and grow inbound interest from prospective clients searching online for legal help. Every hour, more than 1,000 people in the U.S. search online for legal help, and 75% of people searching online don't scroll past the first page of results. Law firms, as well as other services-based SMBs such as dentists, plumbers, electricians, veterinarians, and chiropractors, rely on online search and other digital marketing channels as their primary source of customer acquisition, and FirmPilot's all-in-one solution has enabled these businesses to thrive with AI data-driven SEO, PPC, and social media that does not involve the manual guesswork of traditional marketing agencies.

For the 425K+ law firms in the U.S., legacy practices of retaining traditional marketing agencies or manually managing marketing channels are often costly, low ROI and not built for busy, non-marketing professionals.

In just the past year, nearly one hundred modern law firms across the U.S. adopted an AI-driven approach to marketing with FirmPilot to:

Generate 180%+ more leads using data-informed web content and ads

Improve client and case quality with intelligent targeting

Reduce cost and wasted time by eliminating the manual guesswork of traditional law firm marketing

"What excites us about FirmPilot is their focus on solving a critical pain point for small business owners end-to-end. FirmPilot has demonstrated the ability to deliver cost-effective leads to law firms with minimal involvement, and we're confident in their ability to bring this to new industries over time," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director of HubSpot Ventures. "We're looking forward to working with the FirmPilot team as they continue empowering SMBs to drive growth through AI-powered marketing."

FirmPilot's proprietary AI legal marketing engine takes an "X-ray" of a firm's competitive landscape, analyzing trends and patterns in the SEO, Ads, and other digital marketing activity of a client's competitors. FirmPilot's clients have outperformed and outranked other firms to increase lead volume and improve lead quality. The company's proprietary AI knowledge model learns from a comprehensive database of more than 3,000+ relevant legal cases and has analyzed more than 5,000,000 pieces of content used by law firms. With a growing and evolving set of data, the FirmPilot AI marketing engine continues to learn, train and improve its algorithms in high-demand consumer law areas such as personal injury, workers' compensation, family (divorce, custody), immigration and criminal defense. Partnering with Thomson Reuters and HubSpot Ventures provides a huge opportunity to expand FirmPilot's data strategy for its AI models.

"It's been incredible to witness the shift in the legal industry, where firm owners are no longer just focused on practicing law or building successful firms—they also aim to build great companies and lead not only as attorneys but also as CEOs," said Jake Soffer, founder and CEO of FirmPilot. "This evolution demands that they move faster and more strategically, and the suite of AI tools now available to the legal field is enabling firms to accomplish exponentially more in a fraction of the time it once took."

About FirmPilot

FirmPilot is the leader in AI Legal Marketing. FirmPilot's patent-pending AI Legal Marketing Execution Engine provides companies with a modern way to grow their firm with strategies built entirely on data and intelligence. The company is backed by leading investors such as Blumberg Capital, HubSpot Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, Valor Ventures, SaaS Ventures, FJ Labs, and Connexa Capital. Learn more about FirmPilot: www.FirmPilot.com.

Media Contact

Jake Soffer, FirmPilot AI, Inc., 1 301-520-9696, [email protected], https://firmpilot.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE FirmPilot AI, Inc.