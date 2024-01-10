11 Executives, 47 Companies and 108 Products Win 2024 BIG Innovation Award

Business Intelligence Group Announces the Winners of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named 11 executives, 47 companies, and 108 products as leaders and winners of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward the products, people and companies helping to improve the lives of so many people."