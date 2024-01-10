11 Executives, 47 Companies and 108 Products Win 2024 BIG Innovation Award

Business Intelligence Group Announces the Winners of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named 11 executives, 47 companies, and 108 products as leaders and winners of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.
"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward the products, people and companies helping to improve the lives of so many people."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.
The 2024 BIG Innovation Award winners are listed below:
Individual Winners
- Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC
- Seth Davis, CEO, Stern Pinball
- Hardeep Gulati, CEO, PowerSchool
- Darrell Heaps, Founder & CEO, Q4 Inc.
- Aditya Mahamkali, Engineer, Goldman Sachs
- Elaine Mak, Chief People & Performance Officer, Valimail
- Dr. David Marco, President, EWSolutions
- Kevin Nejad, Founder, Vijilan Security
- Whitney Stewart Russell, President, Digital and Financial Solutions, Fiserv
- Greg Williams, President, Audigent
- Philippe Ziade, CEO and Founder, Growth Holdings
Winning Organizations
- 6K Energy
- Albemarle Corporation - Chemical
- Allstate Protection Plans - Insurance
- Angara, Inc. - Retail
- Axis Communications, Inc. - Manufacturing
- BCS Financial - Insurance
- Blackbaud - Software
- Boost Payment Solutions - Financial Services
- Boston Metal - Manufacturing
- BriteCore - Software
- British Columbia Lottery Corporation - Government
- Cargill - Agriculture
- CISCO - Telecommunications
- CloudBlue - Telecommunications
- DiscoverCars.com - Travel and Leisure
- Elegen - Biotechnology
- Enovix Corporation - Internet and Technology
- Fleetio - Software
- Foursquare Labs Inc. - Internet and Technology
- Franchise FastLane - Business Services
- HomeWAV - Telecommunications
- IBM Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) - Internet and Technology
- ImmuniWeb - Internet and Technology
- Intel Ignite - Business Services
- Jscrambler - Internet and Technology
- LeanTaaS - Software
- Loft Orbital - Aerospace
- Loris.ai - Internet and Technology
- Mosaic Digital Systems - Business Services
- Orca AI - Internet and Technology
- Otonomus Hotel - Hospitality
- Project Arrow - Automotive
- Realityworks - Education
- Redesign Health - Healthcare
- Revature - Business Services
- ShipperGuide - Transportation
- Sprintax - Financial Services
- Suridata - Software
- Syneos Health - Healthcare
- TCI Co. Turning Agricultural Waste to Gold Project - Food
- TD Invent - Financial Services
- The Cronkite Agency - Education
- Tracer - Software
- Volumental - Retail
- Wilbur Labs - Other
- WorkForce Software - Software
- Workiva - Software
Winning Products
- 365 Permission Manager by Hornetsecurity - Internet and Technology
- AITA™ Smart System - Healthcare
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Camera - Consumer Services
- Aroma360 WirelessPro - Other
- ARRIS MTO Bicycle Spokes - Manufacturing
- Auction AI from OneCause - Software
- Axalta's Raptor® Flameproof Coating
- Axalta's Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel
- Bausch + Lomb Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops - Healthcare
- Bloomreach Loomi - Other
- BrandHUB - Other
- Broadvoice CCaaS - Telecommunications
- Businessolver - Internet and Technology
- CallRevu ServiceVision Pro - Automotive
- Capgemini and Kuehne+Nagel end-to-end Supply Chain Orchestration - Business Services
- Terran Orbital CAPSTONE™ Satellite - Aerospace
- Cargill - BAR Tech WindWings - Agriculture
- Check Point ThreatCloud AI - Internet and Technology
- Clear Touch 6000A+ Interactive Panel - Internet and Technology
- Clearwave Core: The Patient Revenue Platform™ - Healthcare
- Cohere Technologies & Intel for Multi-G - Telecommunications
- Compass One Healthcare & Huron - Healthcare
- Comviva mobiquity Pay - Financial Services
- Courier Health Purpose-Built Patient CRM - Software
- CSG Bill Explainer - Telecommunications
- Datasite Cloud - Financial Services
- DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress - Internet and Technology
- Digital Flare Mitigation® - Energy
- door HALO - Real Estate
- DOWSIL™ 2080 Resin by Dow - Chemical
- DOWSIL™ TC-6032 Thermally Conductive Encapsulant by Dow- Manufacturing
- DTS AutoStage™ Video Service, Powered by TiVo™ - Automotive
- EchoDrive - Transportation
- EcoSense™ 2470 Surfactant by Dow - Chemical
- eClerx GenAI360 Platform - Business Services
- ELECPURE™ line of products by Dow - Chemical
- Enablon ESG Excellence - Software
- EverConnect (for Foundever) - Internet and Technology
- EVERSANA ACTICS® eAccess - Pharmaceutical
- Experian Smart Money™ Digital Checking Account & Debit Card - Financial Services
- EY WeVerse - Business Services
- FlockDirect® - Transportation
- G3 Universal Input Rack PDU - Internet and Technology
- Gardyn Home Kit 3.0 - Food
- Generative AI for O&G Exploration - Software
- Gentherm ClimateSense® - Automotive
- Getmee AI - Internet and Technology
- Google Ads for the Channel - Software
- HiringThing - Software
- Hot Leads (for Foundever and Bouygues Telecom) - Telecommunications
- IFS Remote Assistance - Internet and Technology
- Incode Technologies - Software
- Ingram Micro Xvantage™ - Internet and Technology
- Intelligent Waves' Phantom Next-Gen Cyber-Defense Platform - Internet and Technology
- Ivanti Neurons - Software
- Juniper Networks AI-Driven SD-WAN - Telecommunications
- Kanverse.ai - Software
- Lattice Drive™ solution stack - Automotive
- Lexipol - Cordico Wellness Solution - Software
- LightVerse® Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panel - Internet and Technology
- LocusOne - Computer
- MediRegs - Healthcare
- medmix US Inc. - Construction
- MercLok™ P-640 by Albemarle - Chemical
- Messagepoint Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange - Software
- MGA Systems - Insurance
- Motus - Automotive
- Navisite Cloud Cost Optimization Service - Internet and Technology
- NICE - Enlighten AutoSummary - Software
- Norton Genie - Software
- Nu Skin ageLOC® WellSpa® iO - Other
- Operator Connect for MS Teams - Telecommunications
- Otoscan® - Healthcare
- Ozmo - Real Estate
- Papernet powered by HyTech Seas dispensers - Manufacturing
- Paychex Flex ® Onboarding Enhancements - Software
- Perfect Corp. AI Selfie - Software
- Phoenix Energy Technologies - EnterpriseDX with AI and Analytics - Software
- PortalGuard IDaaS with Identity-Bound Biometrics - Software
- Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge - Healthcare
- QuickFi Platform - Financial Services
- ReadyOne™ - Software
- Relocalize - Better Ice™ - Food
- RHOBARR™ 135 Emulsion by Dow - Chemical
- Roll by ADP - Financial Services
- Scorpion Connect with AI Chat - Internet and Technology
- SDP Accountant Connect℠ - Business Services
- Signia Integrated Xperience Hearing Aid Platform - Healthcare
- Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio - Software
- SolarWinds Observability - Software
- Spotfire - Software
- StimSite™ - Healthcare
- Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program - Retail
- SYL-OFF™ 7920NF EMULSION COATING by Dow – Manufacturing
- symplr Workforce Management - Healthcare
- TaskVue by Healthcare Digital - Healthcare
- TD Accessibility Adapter - Financial Services
- the epiCam, by epipole - Manufacturing
- The Kantata Professional Services Cloud - Software
- The Welldoc® Platform - Healthcare
- T-Mobile/Pano AI Partnership - Telecommunications
- TransUnion TruEmpower Scam Blocker - Financial Services
- Union Credit Marketplace - Internet and Technology
- Veryon Work Center - Software
- Viant's AI Suite - Internet and Technology
- Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess Tax - Software
- Wurl ContentDiscovery - Software
- Zonar Z Pass® - Transportation
- Zurn Wilkins 4" 500XL3 Pressure Reducing Valve - Manufacturing
For more information about the BIG Innovation awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/big-innovation-awards.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
