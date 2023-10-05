110 Washington in the Heart of Bloomfield, Surpasses 50% Occupied Milestone

"The community's reaction to 110 Washington has been overwhelmingly positive, which is evident in our leasing success," stated Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. Tweet this

The continuous leasing momentum reflects the quality of 110 Washington's residences, attractive amenity collection and its convenient location for commuters. "The community's reaction to 110 Washington has been overwhelmingly positive, which is evident in our leasing success," stated Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors.

The distinct residences feature lofty 9' high ceilings with luxury plank flooring and come equipped with a vented in-home washer and dryer by Electrolux. Other highlights include open kitchen layouts, Quartz countertops with waterfall islands, sleek full-sized stainless-steel appliances, full height Quartz backsplashes and two-tone soft-close cabinet doors and drawers. Spacious baths feature Quartz countertops, backlit mirrors, and Delta chrome faucets. Two-bedroom homes are equipped with double vanities in the bathrooms.

110 Washington's amenity offering boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga area, resident lounge with fireplace and wet bar, co-working spaces, game room with billiards tables, a foosball table and TVs, a landscaped terrace, a waterfront walking path, convenient covered garage parking, building access through a mobile app and a secured package system.

With apartments available for immediate occupancy, 110 Washington is offering introductory monthly net rents from $2,425*, including 1 month free on a 13-month lease, and 2 months free on a 26-month lease. The leasing office is open weekdays from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm with tours of the community and fully-furnished model homes available.

To learn more about the community, visit https://Rent110Washington.com, call our on-site Leasing Office at 973-680-0000, or send an email to [email protected].

All prices listed are net rents. Prices are subject to change, error and omission. 110 Washington is also offering broker incentives until 10/15/23. Please contact the leasing office for more information.

About The Marketing Directors

The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 40 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market, and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts, and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully lease a large portfolio in New Jersey. To learn more, visit TheMarketingDirectorsInc.com.

About Platinum Developers

As New Jersey and New York's definitive, independently owned real estate development firm, Platinum Developers is integrated across pre-construction, construction management, high financing, project expediting, and owner representative.

More than 24 years in business servicing clients, investors, and financial institutions gives Platinum Developers the ability to build personal relationships that generate prestigious commercial, residential, and large multipurpose-unit developments.

The veteran team consists of more than 45 employees, each delivering full-service, white-glove experiences at every property milestone. Platinum Developers has approximately $100 million of annual development projects in our portfolio.

Platinum Developers is your choice partner in high-profile projects, having worked with a multitude of clients, including Extell Development, Alexander Properties, Alliven Group, and many more.

The Platinum Developers portfolio is an evolving testament to the team's honesty, commitment, and capacity to execute.

To learn more, visit PlatinumDevelopers.com.

