112 Sustainability Award Winners Highlight Global Successes

Sustainability is more than initiative and now integral to most corporate cultures. We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists who have made it their mission to help protect our environment.

The 2023 Sustainability Award winners are:

Sustainability Champion of the Year (Non-executive)

Alice TItienne, Champagne Henriot

Brian Giovanni , Procter & Gamble

, Procter & Christopher Famolare , MilliporeSigma

, MilliporeSigma Dan Moore , CyrusOne

, CyrusOne Kinza Sutton , Plastipak

Sustainability Hero of the Year (Executive)

Carlos Alberini , Chief Executive Officer and Director, Guess?, Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Guess?, Inc. Carrie Ellen Phillips , Founding Partner, BPCM

, Founding Partner, BPCM Deguo Liu, Vice President of International Services Support (ISS), Lenovo

Desmond Wheatley , President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Beam Global

, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Beam Global Jeffrey Whitford , Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma

, Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma Lisa Wee , VP, Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA

, VP, Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA Wes Swenson , Founderand CEO, Novva Data Centers

Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project)

Arkema's Bio-Based Polyamide 11 materials

Array - Circular Economy: Recycling Program

Belkin International - Transition to PCR

Brightmark LLC - Reimagining Waste into Renewable Natural Gas

Cencosud Group - Paris

Colossal Bisociences

Concentrix - Carbon Challenge Portal

Dexterra Group - Forensic Services and Coroner's Complex (FSCC)

Edifecs Inc - Community Garden Project

Fastenal Company

First Mile - Recycling waste collection and consolidation by electric cargo bike

GreenTrees Reforestation Project

GrubMarket's Sustainable California Initiative

Hackensack Meridian Health - Decreasing Antibiotic Resistance

Hilton Supply Management

Krungthai Bank PCL.

Mark it

Mastercard

OPET "Our Business is Clean" Project

PepsiCo Partners For Tomorrow

PNM

Pompeian, Inc.: First Sustainably Grown Certified Olive Farm in North America

Powercast/Powermat Partnership Promotes Sustainability through Wireless Power

Pratt & Whitney E-STEM Awards

Public Works Authority, 'ASHGHAL'

Sensormatic Solutions

Seventh Generation - Climate Fingerprints

Softys Contigo - More care for everyone

SPX FLOW Food Waste Compost Program

T-Mobile Net-Zero Commitment

UCI Health's Culinary Sustainability Initiatives

Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)

Aligned Data Centers

Analog Devices (ADI)

Atrius | Acuity Brands

Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd.

BPCM

Cargill

DHL Global Forwarding

DYPER

Ecore International

Enersponse

fullthrottle.ai

Green IT

Guess?, Inc.

Hochschild Mining

Infinitum

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Kohler Co

Longevity Partners

Mastercard

North American Bancard

Ocean State Job Lot

P2S Inc.

PATH

Phoenix Group

RPM

Seattle Convention Center

Convention Center SolarEdge Technologies

Sphera

SRO Motorsports Group

The Cookware Company

Uplight

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Sustainability Product of the Year

Centre for Sustainability and Excellence SUSTAINABILITY ACADEMY

for Sustainability and Excellence SUSTAINABILITY ACADEMY Cleveland Clinic's Taco Shoppe with a focus on Plant-Based Protein

Dow DOWSIL™ ICL Fluids for Data Center

Dow SPECFLEX C

Honeywell Emissions Management Suite

Honeywell Ethanol-to-Jet Processing Technology

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite: Renewables Forecasting

IFS Cloud

Intellihot The Electron

Invafresh, Fresh Retail Platform

Microban International, MicroGuard technology

Nu Skin Nutricentials® Vitamin C+Collagen Pump

Phoenix Energy Technologies Carbon Manager

Proven Winners® Eco+ Containers

Quilted Northern Ultra Soft and Strong® paper packaging

Relocalize - Better Ice™

Resolute Forest Products

S&P Global Sustainable1 Nature & Biodiversity Risk Solution

Sapphire Technologies' FreeSpin® In-line Turboxexpander Generator

Sherwin-Williams valPure® V70

Siemens NX Sustainability Impact Analysis Module

Stem's Athena® clean energy management platform

TES - Sustainable End-of-Life Batteries Management

UAE National Railway

Vaask

Visual Lease VL ESG Steward™

Woodbridge TrimVisible BIO Foam - Manufacturing a Sustainable Future

Sustainability Service of the Year

Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

Cargill RegenConnect®

Crothall Healthcare Medical Waste Reduction

CyrusOne Customer Sustainability Report

DHL Global Forwarding

Evergo

Flex Circular Economy Solutions & Intelligent CO2 reporting and analytics

Flowspace Network Optimization: Improving Sustainability in the Supply Chain

LeverX

Wolters Kluwer Enablon Vision Platform V9 2023

The judges also named several finalists including: Acer, Aclara Resources, ASM Global, Atmosic Technologies, Bayahibe Electricity Company (CEB), Belden, Inc., Bevi,Calix, Boxed Water™, Cargill, doTERRA, EcoEnergy Insights, EZVIZ, Gardyn Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Greenvolt Group, GridPoint, Inc., Halkbank, Holcim Building Envelope, Hotel Emporium, IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator, Jackery Inc, Kata, KnowBe4, Lenovo Group Limited, MilliporeSigma, NIO, OLAM (Thailand) Limited, OPET, Pentair, Pure Storage, Resolute Forest Products, Schneider Electric, Shell Aviation, Smithfield Foods, Sofidel, TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™ , The Dow Chemical Company, The Quilted Northern® brand, and USANA Health Sciences.

