112 Sustainability Award Winners Highlight Global Successes

2023 Sustainability Award Winners Announced by the Business Intelligence Group
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners in the 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for the organization, its initiatives, and the exemplary accomplishments of its leaders as they work to reduce their impact on our environment.
"Sustainability is more than initiative and now integral to most corporate cultures," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists who have made it their mission to help protect our environment."
The 2023 Sustainability Award winners are:
Sustainability Champion of the Year (Non-executive)
- Alice TItienne, Champagne Henriot
- Brian Giovanni, Procter & Gamble
- Christopher Famolare, MilliporeSigma
- Dan Moore, CyrusOne
- Kinza Sutton, Plastipak
Sustainability Hero of the Year (Executive)
- Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Guess?, Inc.
- Carrie Ellen Phillips, Founding Partner, BPCM
- Deguo Liu, Vice President of International Services Support (ISS), Lenovo
- Desmond Wheatley, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Beam Global
- Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma
- Lisa Wee, VP, Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA
- Wes Swenson, Founderand CEO, Novva Data Centers
Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project)
- Arkema's Bio-Based Polyamide 11 materials
- Array - Circular Economy: Recycling Program
- Belkin International - Transition to PCR
- Brightmark LLC - Reimagining Waste into Renewable Natural Gas
- Cencosud Group - Paris
- Colossal Bisociences
- Concentrix - Carbon Challenge Portal
- Dexterra Group - Forensic Services and Coroner's Complex (FSCC)
- Edifecs Inc - Community Garden Project
- Fastenal Company
- First Mile - Recycling waste collection and consolidation by electric cargo bike
- GreenTrees Reforestation Project
- GrubMarket's Sustainable California Initiative
- Hackensack Meridian Health - Decreasing Antibiotic Resistance
- Hilton Supply Management
- Krungthai Bank PCL.
- Mark it
- Mastercard
- OPET "Our Business is Clean" Project
- PepsiCo Partners For Tomorrow
- PNM
- Pompeian, Inc.: First Sustainably Grown Certified Olive Farm in North America
- Powercast/Powermat Partnership Promotes Sustainability through Wireless Power
- Pratt & Whitney E-STEM Awards
- Public Works Authority, 'ASHGHAL'
- Sensormatic Solutions
- Seventh Generation - Climate Fingerprints
- Softys Contigo - More care for everyone
- SPX FLOW Food Waste Compost Program
- T-Mobile Net-Zero Commitment
- UCI Health's Culinary Sustainability Initiatives
Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)
- Aligned Data Centers
- Analog Devices (ADI)
- Atrius | Acuity Brands
- Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd.
- BPCM
- Cargill
- DHL Global Forwarding
- DYPER
- Ecore International
- Enersponse
- fullthrottle.ai
- Green IT
- Guess?, Inc.
- Hochschild Mining
- Infinitum
- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
- Kohler Co
- Longevity Partners
- Mastercard
- North American Bancard
- Ocean State Job Lot
- P2S Inc.
- PATH
- Phoenix Group
- RPM
- Seattle Convention Center
- SolarEdge Technologies
- Sphera
- SRO Motorsports Group
- The Cookware Company
- Uplight
- Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Sustainability Product of the Year
- Centre for Sustainability and Excellence SUSTAINABILITY ACADEMY
- Cleveland Clinic's Taco Shoppe with a focus on Plant-Based Protein
- Dow DOWSIL™ ICL Fluids for Data Center
- Dow SPECFLEX C
- Honeywell Emissions Management Suite
- Honeywell Ethanol-to-Jet Processing Technology
- IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite: Renewables Forecasting
- IFS Cloud
- Intellihot The Electron
- Invafresh, Fresh Retail Platform
- Microban International, MicroGuard technology
- Nu Skin Nutricentials® Vitamin C+Collagen Pump
- Phoenix Energy Technologies Carbon Manager
- Proven Winners® Eco+ Containers
- Quilted Northern Ultra Soft and Strong® paper packaging
- Relocalize - Better Ice™
- Resolute Forest Products
- S&P Global Sustainable1 Nature & Biodiversity Risk Solution
- Sapphire Technologies' FreeSpin® In-line Turboxexpander Generator
- Sherwin-Williams valPure® V70
- Siemens NX Sustainability Impact Analysis Module
- Stem's Athena® clean energy management platform
- TES - Sustainable End-of-Life Batteries Management
- UAE National Railway
- Vaask
- Visual Lease VL ESG Steward™
- Woodbridge TrimVisible BIO Foam - Manufacturing a Sustainable Future
Sustainability Service of the Year
- Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs
- Cargill RegenConnect®
- Crothall Healthcare Medical Waste Reduction
- CyrusOne Customer Sustainability Report
- DHL Global Forwarding
- Evergo
- Flex Circular Economy Solutions & Intelligent CO2 reporting and analytics
- Flowspace Network Optimization: Improving Sustainability in the Supply Chain
- LeverX
- Wolters Kluwer Enablon Vision Platform V9 2023
The judges also named several finalists including: Acer, Aclara Resources, ASM Global, Atmosic Technologies, Bayahibe Electricity Company (CEB), Belden, Inc., Bevi,Calix, Boxed Water™, Cargill, doTERRA, EcoEnergy Insights, EZVIZ, Gardyn Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Greenvolt Group, GridPoint, Inc., Halkbank, Holcim Building Envelope, Hotel Emporium, IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator, Jackery Inc, Kata, KnowBe4, Lenovo Group Limited, MilliporeSigma, NIO, OLAM (Thailand) Limited, OPET, Pentair, Pure Storage, Resolute Forest Products, Schneider Electric, Shell Aviation, Smithfield Foods, Sofidel, TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™ , The Dow Chemical Company, The Quilted Northern® brand, and USANA Health Sciences.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
