11th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference Call for Speakers

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity, announces its "Call for Speakers" for the 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference being held virtually on April 11, 2024.

The conference will provide attendees with the tools and resources to develop comprehensive and strategic workplace wellness programs covering topics including wellness program strategy and successes, population health management, health claims analysis, behavior change principles and approaches, participation and outcomes-based wellness programs, employee engagement, productivity and presenteeism, and managing an absenteeism approach.

"We are seeking high-caliber speakers to deliver engaging and interactive sessions that touch on the latest research, developments, and trends in workplace wellness," says Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Drawing more than 200 attendees from benefits, senior leaders, human resources, and wellness, the Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference provides speakers the opportunity to educate key decision makers and share their thought leadership on topics related to employee health and well-being."

Now in its eleventh year, Wellness Workdays' annual conference has developed a reputation as an exceptional educational event that provides opportunities for professionals to meet virtually and hear directly from leading industry experts. Speakers at prior conferences include renowned professionals from Harvard University, New Balance, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, BlumShapiro, Turner Construction, Central Maine Healthcare, The Denver Broncos, Brown University, Norway Savings Bank, Columbia Construction, Orlando Utilities, and Rockland Trust Bank.

Speaker proposals will be accepted through November 30, 2023. Selected presenters will be notified via email by January 5, 2024. Detailed information, including speaker guidelines and the application form are available on our website.

About Wellness Workdays

With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped large and small organizations generate greater business value through improved employee health. Our clear focus on mental health, nutrition, and a customized, hands-on approach makes us unique in the wellness industry. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGaA, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

