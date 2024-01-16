Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity, announces its 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference registration is now open!

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity, announces its 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference registration is now open!

The virtual event being held on Thursday, April 11th, 2024, will feature nationally recognized speakers from across the country who will highlight the importance of employee wellness, including key strategies and initiatives employers can implement to develop a healthy and resilient workforce. The conference will provide attendees with the tools and resources to develop comprehensive and strategic workplace wellness programs by covering topics including wellness program strategy and successes, population health management, health claims analysis, behavior change principles and approaches, participation- and outcomes-based wellness programs, employee engagement, productivity, and presenteeism.

Now in its eleventh year, Wellness Workdays' annual conference has developed a reputation as an exceptional educational event that provides opportunities for professionals to meet virtually and hear directly from leading industry experts. Speakers at prior conferences include renowned professionals from Harvard University, New Balance, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, BlumShapiro, Turner Construction, Central Maine Healthcare, The Denver Broncos, Brown University, Norway Savings Bank, Columbia Construction, Orlando Utilities, and Rockland Trust Bank.

In addition to learning from industry experts, attendees will hear best practices and tips for success from this year's certified Best Wellness Employers. The Best Wellness Employer certification program was developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School and other nationally renowned health and wellness experts to help employers benchmark their programs and to recognize the achievements of employers committed to creating best-in-class workplace wellness programs.

Registration and details about the conference can be found on the conference website. Opportunities to sponsor and exhibit are still available. Visit the conference sponsorship page for details and stay tuned for our speaker's announcement!

About Wellness Workdays

With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped large and small organizations generate greater business value through improved employee health. Our clear focus on mental health, nutrition, and a customized, hands-on approach makes us unique in the wellness industry. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, (781) 741-5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

