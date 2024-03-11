11th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference Features National Speakers and Trending Topics

Our conference will provide employers with the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in well-being from dynamic speakers who will share their vision about the future of employee wellness." Post this

This year's sessions will cover trending topics in employee wellness, including how to address employee burnout and stress, how employers can use wellness as a hiring and retention strategy, how crucial it is to create a wellness "ecosystem" in the workforce, how to navigate the employee landscape through well-being interventions, how to use wellness as a strategy for the organization to adapt and thrive to change, and more. In addition to learning from leading industry employers, attendees will also learn from a panel of this year's certified Best Wellness Employers. Now in its seventh year, the Best Wellness Employer certification program was developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School and other nationally renowned health and wellness experts to benchmark current practices and recognize the outstanding achievements of employers committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs.

Registration and details about the conference can be found on the conference website. Opportunities to sponsor and exhibit are still available. Visit the conference sponsorship page for details.

Wellness Workdays is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This program is valid for 6 PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit http://www.shrmcertification.org.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace well programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, Merck KGaA, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, 781.741.5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Wellness Workdays