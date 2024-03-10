12+/- Acre Marina on the Connecticut River in S. Glastonbury, CT

Real estate auction of a 12+/- acre marina on the Connecticut River with a private boat basin a/k/a "Glastonbury Marina"

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JJManning Auctioneers is pleased to offer a 12+/- acre marina on the Connecticut River with a private boat basin located at 684 & 700 Tryon St., S. Glastonbury, CT. Most recently in operation as the 176± wet slip f/k/a "Glastonbury Marina." In July of 2023, record-setting torrential rains inundated the Northeast as "Great Vermont Flood" waters flowed into the Connecticut River resulting in unprecedented flooding and property damage along its entirety to the south. During this historic weather event, 86± basin & shoreline slips were protected, but 90± slips on seasonally removed fingers floating on the East side of the river were lost with pilings & shore dockage remaining. Buildings, parking, storage and other site improvements set high above the river were not directly impacted. The new owner of this property with a dredging permit in place will have the opportunity to restore or reimagine to suit their preferences as allowed by local, state & federal ordinances. The property is located in an eastern bank setting surrounded by open space, farm land and manicured residential neighborhoods close to dining, wineries & breweries. It's 1.5± hours (27± miles) to Long Island Sound by boat with easy access to Routes 17, 17A, 66, 9 & I-91 by car.

The auction is scheduled for Friday, April 26 at 12pm on-site with a property tour Friday, April 19 from 12-2pm. See Property Info Package (PIP) for Alta plan, dredge plan, environmental, fuel AST, SWPP, equipment including US hoist 50,000 LB travel lift and more.

JJManning Auctioneers has an unparalleled history of successful sales of unique and legacy properties. The firm is also accepting consignments of commercial, industrial, residential, and land properties for Spring and Summer auctions. Visit www.JJManning.com or call 800-521-0111 for further information.

JJManning Auctioneers provides expert accelerated marketing and asset disposition solutions to Fortune 500 companies, REITs, corporations, government agencies, financial institutions, REO portfolio managers, small businesses, private individuals, and others. Since 1976, JJManning Auctioneers has successfully sold over 16,000 commercial, industrial, and residential real estate properties. The firm has been elected Best Real Estate Auctioneer by Banker & Tradesman News and Lawyers Weekly.

