12 GBA Lawyers Recognized as Best Lawyers® Award Recipients for Family Law Mediation

This recognition reflects GBA's strong advocacy for mediation as an effective form of alternate dispute resolution, aligning with the firm's commitment to constructive, solution-focused resolutions.

Divorce mediation is a non-adversarial dispute resolution process held outside the courtroom. It involves spouses, along with their attorneys, engaging in negotiations guided by an impartial mediator to address the terms of their divorce or family law matters.

Choosing mediation provides numerous advantages for those navigating divorce or family law disputes, including greater control over the process and outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency. Our team of Texas mediators is dedicated to crafting unique and tailored solutions that cater to the specific needs of each family we serve.

For more insights into the mediation process, we invite you to explore Goranson Bain Ausley's learning center on Divorce Mediation. Our goal is to empower individuals facing divorce or other family law matters with the knowledge and resources they needed to make informed decisions that will positively shape their future.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is one the most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. It is also the oldest; for 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted in identifying attorneys and legal services of the highest caliber. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

Those nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top honorees. Lawyers who receive high peer reviews undergo thorough verification to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can they be recognized by Best Lawyers.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

