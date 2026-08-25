12 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Family Law

Recognition reflects the strength of GBA's next generation of family law attorneys across Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano.

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA) announced that 12 attorneys have been named to the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Family Law. The honorees practice across the firm's Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano offices.

The recognition reflects the depth of family law talent across GBA and the firm's commitment to developing attorneys who understand both the legal issues their clients face and the importance of providing clear, practical guidance during consequential family transitions.