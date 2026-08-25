12 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Family Law

Recognition reflects the strength of GBA's next generation of family law attorneys across Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano.
DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA) announced that 12 attorneys have been named to the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Family Law. The honorees practice across the firm's Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano offices.
The recognition reflects the depth of family law talent across GBA and the firm's commitment to developing attorneys who understand both the legal issues their clients face and the importance of providing clear, practical guidance during consequential family transitions.
"We are proud to see these 12 attorneys recognized by their peers. Each brings strong legal skills, thoughtful preparation and a commitment to understanding what matters to the clients they serve. They represent an important part of the future of our firm and of family law in Texas."
– P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner | Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys named 2027 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America — Family Law
- Carlos E. Gracia – Austin
- Lauren Restino – Austin
- Franchizca K. Scipio – Austin
- Karen Bryson – Dallas
- Ashton McCary – Dallas
- Hailey Schmitt – Fort Worth
- Andrew Tisdale – Fort Worth
- Ally Caskey – Plano
- Megan Decadi – Plano
- Sarah Aminzadeh Milinsky – Plano
- Tom Trahan – Plano
- Jack Wall – Plano
Tom Trahan was also recognized in Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation.
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America recognizes attorneys earlier in their careers for professional excellence in private practice through a peer-review process.
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, with offices in Austin, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano and San Antonio. GBA helps clients navigate divorce, child custody, complex property matters and other family law issues with sound advice, strategic advocacy and a focus on the future.
Media Contact
Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], www.gbafamilylaw.com
SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley
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