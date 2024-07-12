12 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2024 Mountain States Super Lawyers

Twelve attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in Super Lawyers magazine's "Mountain States Super Lawyers" 2024 edition. Of the 12, five were on the "Mountain States Super Lawyers" list and seven were on the "Rising Stars" list.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twelve attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in Super Lawyers magazine's "Mountain States Super Lawyers" 2024 edition. Of the 12, five were on the "Mountain States Super Lawyers" list and seven were on the "Rising Stars" list.

The directory selects honorees from Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming through a multiphase selection process utilizing peer nominations and evaluations and features less than 5% of lawyers in a state or region, according to the publication. Candidates are assessed across a dozen metrics on an annual basis. The magazine is part of the publication arm of media group Thomson Reuters.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the "Mountain States Super Lawyers" list:

Michael J. Bonner ( Las Vegas )

( ) Mark E. Ferrario ( Las Vegas )

( ) Annette W. Jarvis ( Denver and Salt Lake City )

( and ) Stephen Pulley ( Salt Lake City )

( ) Michael F. Thomson ( Salt Lake City )

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the "Rising Stars" list:

Elliot Anderson ( Las Vegas )

( ) Jerrell Berrios ( Las Vegas )

( ) Kyle A. Ewing ( Las Vegas )

( ) Pete J. Georgis ( Las Vegas )

( ) Carson Heninger ( Salt Lake City )

( ) Alayne M. Opie ( Las Vegas )

( ) Christian T. Spaulding ( Las Vegas )

Jarvis was also recognized on Mountain States Super Lawyers' "Top 10" list, "Top 100" list, and "Top 50 Women" list.

