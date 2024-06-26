12 Greenberg Traurig Milan Lawyers Listed in 2025 Best Lawyers in Italy

Twelve lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Milan office are recognized in the Best Lawyers in Italy 2025 edition.

MILAN, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twelve lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Milan office are recognized in the Best Lawyers in Italy 2025 edition.

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers recognized are:

Corrado Angelelli – Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law

Claudio Biscaretti di Ruffìa – Competition/EU Law

Pietro Caliceti – Corporate Law

Bruno Cova – Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Litigation; Restructuring and Insolvency Law

Paolo Esposito – Energy Law

Luigi Fontanesi – Information Technology Law

Edoardo Gambaro – Competition/EU Law

Alessio Gerhart Ruvolo – Banking and Finance Law

Eriprando Guerritore – Private Equity Law

Marzio Longo – Real Estate Law

Alberto Santa Maria – Arbitration and Mediation; Competition/EU Law; International Arbitration; Litigation

Luigi Santa Maria – Corporate Law

Best Lawyers is a resource for legal talent, according to its website, and inclusion in its guide is completely based on peer-review.

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the result of the combination of Greenberg Traurig, LLP with its long-term ally, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato - a renowned legal boutique, founded in 1970 by Alberto Santa Maria in Milan. Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the fifth GT office in Europe and the 40th office in the world and comprises more than 70 lawyers. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/locations/milan LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenberg-traurig-santa-maria/

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

