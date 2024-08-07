12 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Listed in 2024 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under - U.S. Edition

12 shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in the 2024 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under – U.S. edition. The list aims to identify the top emerging talent in litigation under the age of 40 across the United States.

Greenberg Traurig Global Litigation Practice attorneys list in the 2024 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under – U.S. edition are:

Jake Evans , Atlanta

, Caitlyn E. Haller , Chicago

, Taryn W. Harper , Atlanta

, Aimee Housinger , Houston

, Sean Jessee , Atlanta

, Michael E. McCarthy , Los Angeles

, Kelly L. McNamee , Albany

, Allison Ng , Atlanta

, Thomas R. Pack , Minneapolis

, Philip I. Person , San Francisco

, Akiesha Gilcrist Sainvil , Miami

, Sylvia E. Simson , New York

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

