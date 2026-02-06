$12 Million Verdict Awarded in First Civil Jury Trial in Warren County in Thirteen Years

"The federal and state laws and regulations that govern the maintenance and operation of tractor-trailers exist for one reason: to protect the safety of the general public." - Tyler J. Hall. Post this

BJJ Enterprises failed to obtain, in violation of federal law, the required employment application information from the truck driver;

BJJ Enterprises failed to monitor the driver-facing camera in the tractor-trailer and ignored the half-dozen safety alerts over two days for following other vehicles too closely that the driver triggered before the crash;

BJJ Enterprises lied to the freight broker it contracted with regarding the number of drivers who would operate the tractor-trailer, and used only one driver for a trip that federal law required two for; andBJJ Enterprises had a history of violating safety laws aimed at preventing driver fatigue and of employing unsafe drivers.

"The federal and state laws and regulations that govern the maintenance and operation of tractor-trailers exist for one reason: to protect the safety of the general public who must share the road with those much larger, much more dangerous vehicles," said Tyler Hall, attorney at RAM Law. "As we litigated this case and investigated BJJ Enterprises' conduct, we uncovered evidence that showed the jury that our client's injuries were not simply the result of a car crash, but were the foreseeable result of a pattern of unlawful conduct by BJJ Enterprises that put the safety of the general public at risk."

"We are thrilled for our client that justice was served on BJJ Enterprises for its conduct that led to the crash and his injuries," said Ed Rebenack, attorney at RAM Law. "In counties like Warren County, where civil jury trials are rare, it's not a given that juries will award punitive damages. Our client is thankful that the jury fully weighed the evidence before it and sent a message to BJJ Enterprises, through its punitive damages award, that the company needed to be punished for its actions."

The case is captioned Vieira v. BJJ Enterprises, LLC, et al., No. WRN-L-47-22, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Warren County, Law Division.

About Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo LLP ("RAM Law")

Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo LLP ("RAM Law") is a leading New Brunswick, Somerville, and Manalapan, N.J., law firm specializing in personal injury and accident cases, holding an unwavering commitment to securing fair compensation for plaintiffs' injuries.

RAM Law has extensive experience representing clients injured in tractor-trailer and commercial truck accidents throughout New Jersey. As a full-service personal injury firm, RAM Law's attorneys are well-versed in the complex regulations that govern tractor-trailers, 18-wheelers, and other large commercial vehicles, including state and federal transportation laws. Their team thoroughly investigates catastrophic crashes, identifying all liable parties—from negligent drivers to trucking companies—and works with expert investigators to build cases that reflect the full scope of the harm suffered.

Two of RAM Law's attorneys are Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy—representing 50% of all board-certified truck accident lawyers in New Jersey—which uniquely positions the firm to handle high-stakes, high-complexity tractor-trailer litigation with insider knowledge of federal trucking regulations. The firm has secured significant recoveries for victims of truck and tractor-trailer collisions, including multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts, demonstrating both their negotiation prowess and readiness to try cases when the circumstances demand.

