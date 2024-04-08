12 Productions Projected to Bring in More Than $1.1 Billion to California's Economy, Employ 4,500 Cast and Crew

"Our tax credit program is delivering precisely as intended: attracting and keeping productions filming in California, creating new job opportunities for our workforce, and bolstering our local economies," -Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission Post this

Leading the charge is Amazon MGM Studios' "Fallout," which is relocating from New York. Season 2 of "Fallout" is projected to contribute approximately $153 million in qualified expenditures and employ approximately 170 cast and crew, making it one of the relocating projects with the largest total qualified expenditures in the Film and Television Tax Credit Program's history. Set against the backdrop of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, this groundbreaking series is coming home for its second season, thanks to this tax credit. With the addition of "Fallout," the Film and Television Tax Credit Program has now attracted a total of 33 relocating series from other states and nations since the program was launched in 2009. Learn more about our relocating series here.

"Our tax credit program is delivering precisely as intended: attracting and keeping productions filming in California, creating new job opportunities for our workforce, and bolstering our local economies," said Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission, emphasizing the program's effectiveness in achieving its objectives. "Additionally, we are thrilled to bring 'Fallout' back to its California roots. We take pride in productions choosing to pack up and relocate to our great state from other jurisdictions."

The roster of new television series includes a wide range of projects from an iconic series franchise to captivating original content. Amazon MGM Studios' "Untitled Task Force Series" will follow a secret task force of undercover agents, while 20th Television presents two highly anticipated projects by executive producer Ryan Murphy – "Dr. Odyssey" starring Joshua Jackson and "Grotesquerie" starring Niecy Nash.

"We are thrilled to film Ryan Murphy's 'Grotesquerie' for FX and 'Dr. Odyssey' for ABC in California," said a 20th Television spokesperson. "It's incredibly gratifying to keep television production jobs local in California, utilizing the world class crew available here."

Adding to the lineup is "NCIS: Origins" from CBS Studios, offering viewers a compelling look at the early career of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with narration by franchise favorite Mark Harmon.

"We've had the immense privilege to create stories with the talented crews and individuals in California for years," said 'NCIS: Origins' Executive Producers Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, Gina Lucita Monreal, and David J. North. "With the support of the California Film Commission, we are thrilled to film 'NCIS: Origins' in Los Angeles, utilizing all of the fantastic resources, locations and most importantly, the talented people in this city we love and call home."

Other new television series include two new projects by Warner Bros. Discovery – "Latitude" and "The Pitt" – and two new projects from Faith Media Distribution – "Blood Ties" and "Runaway Girl." Showcasing California's versatility across the four series, California is set to play Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Max Production's "The Pitt" is a new drama starring Noah Wyle, who will also serve as Executive Producer, delving into the challenges confronting healthcare workers in today's America.

In addition to the influx of new projects, the Tax Credit Program continues to support three recurring series, which are estimated to spend a combined $178 million in qualified expenditures and employ a total of 1,500 cast and crew.

For the full list of ongoing television productions that are a part of the Tax Credit Program, see here.

About the California Film Commission and Tax Credit Program

The California Film Commission enhances California's status as the leader in motion picture, television, and commercial production. It supports productions of all sizes/budgets and focuses on activities that stimulate and preserve production jobs, spending and tax revenues in California. Services include administration of the state's Film & Television Tax Credit Program, permits for filming at state-owned properties, an extensive digital location library, location assistance and a range of other production-related resources and assistance.

The Film & Television Tax Credit Program provides tax credits based on qualified expenditures for eligible productions that are produced in California. The current $1.55 billion program will run for a total of five years, with a sunset date of June 30, 2025. Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 132 on July 10, 2023, extending the Program for another five years, through fiscal 2030-31.

Looking ahead, the next application period for television is scheduled for June 3-5, 2024, with approximately $150 million available for distribution. Meanwhile, the next film application window is slated for July 29-31, 2024, with about $80 million available for both independent and non-independent projects. Visit the California Film Commission website for more information.

