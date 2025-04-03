12 Scholars Selected for 2025 MoloLamken Advocacy Academy

Top Law School Students Will Train with Elite Courtroom Advocates

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoloLamken LLP, a premier national litigation boutique, today announced the class of scholars selected to learn from some of the country's top trial and appellate lawyers at the MoloLamken Advocacy Academy. This merit-based program is a unique opportunity for students with distinguished law school records to receive extraordinary real-world training.

The scholars, who hail from 12 of the best law schools in the country, are:

Matthew Beattie-Callahan , Yale Law School

, Yale Law School Daniel Green , UCLA School of Law

, UCLA School of Law Ryan Jain-Liu , University of Chicago Law School

, Law School Avery Newcom , Cornell Law School

, Segun Omole , Harvard Law School

, Joelle Jarjoura , Duke University School of Law

, School of Law Adam Brody , Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Allemai Dagnatchew, Georgetown University Law Center

Law Center Lisa Qian , Stanford Law School

, Hoda Abdalla , Columbia Law School

, Columbia Law School Nicholas Wallenburg , Vanderbilt University Law School

, Law School Julianna Kantner , University of Virginia School of Law

"This elite group of scholars has demonstrated a commitment to becoming excellent courtroom advocates, and we could not be more excited to help them achieve their goals," said co-founding partner Steven Molo.

MoloLamken partner Megan Church, one of the Academy's organizers, added, "the caliber of talent we saw through the application process was inspiring. The future of courtroom advocacy is bright."

The MoloLamken Advocacy Academy will take place in August. Over an intensive week-long course, scholars will receive lectures on courtroom strategies and demonstrations drawn from actual cases. Scholars will also get stand-up experience examining witnesses as well as making trial and appellate arguments. Each MoloLamken Scholar will receive personalized feedback and tips.

The Academy's faculty will be led by MoloLamken partners, including its co-founders, who collectively have tried hundreds of cases, argued hundreds of appeals, and are engaged in some of the country's most important litigation.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.

