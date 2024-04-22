12 Scholars Selected for MoloLamken Advocacy Academy

Top Law School Students Will Train with Elite Courtroom Advocates

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoloLamken LLP, a premier national litigation boutique, today announced the inaugural class of scholars selected to train with some of the country's top trial and appellate lawyers at the newly created MoloLamken Advocacy Academy.

The scholars, who hail from 12 of the best law schools in the country, are:

Grant Delaune , University of Chicago Law School

, Law School Jennifer Dikler , Yale Law School

, Yale Law School Olivia Gingold , University of Michigan Law School

, Law School Niki Hakimzadeh , University of Illinois College of Law

, College of Law Ali Hamza , The University of Texas School of Law

, The School of Law Sam Kim , Columbia Law School

, Columbia Law School Cedric Lewis , New York University School of Law

, Debbie Morales , Cornell Law School

, Elias Neibart , Harvard Law School

, Gunhee Park, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Giancarlo Vargas , Georgetown University Law Center

, Law Center Angela Xiao , Stanford Law School

"We are pleased that so many talented law students expressed such great interest in practical courtroom skills training," said MoloLamken co-founding partner Jeffrey Lamken. "Participants in the academy will have a unique opportunity."

"This elite group of scholars has demonstrated a commitment to becoming excellent courtroom advocates, and we could not be more excited to help them achieve their goals," said co-founding partner Steven Molo.

MoloLamken partner Megan Church, one of the Academy's organizers, added, "The caliber of talent we saw through the application process was inspiring. The future of courtroom advocacy is bright."

The first MoloLamken Advocacy Academy will take place in August. Over an intensive week-long course, scholars will receive lectures on courtroom strategies and demonstrations drawn from actual cases. Scholars will also get stand-up experience examining witnesses as well as making trial and appellate arguments. Each MoloLamken Scholar will receive personalized feedback and tips.

The Academy's faculty will be led by MoloLamken partners, including its co-founders, who collectively have tried hundreds of cases, argued hundreds of appeals, and are engaged in some of the country's most important litigation.

To learn more about the Academy, go to https://www.mololamken.com/academy.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today. More than 40 percent of its lawyers are from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession.

"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" — Benchmark Litigation.

For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.

